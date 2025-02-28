LONDON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Entegris Inc. (ENTG) will replace Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, March 6.Rio Tinto plc (RIO) is acquiring Arcadium Lithium in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX