CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.5602 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 7-month low of 83.67 against the yen and a 2-month low of 1.8538 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5626, 84.44 and 1.8475, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.1090 from Thursday's closing value of 1.1077.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.86 against the euro and 1.12 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX