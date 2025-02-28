CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 92.73 against the yen and a 2-week low of 0.8974 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.53 and 0.9002, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie dropped to near 4-week lows of 0.6211 and 1.6719 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6232 and 1.6679, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 89.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the loonie, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.69 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX