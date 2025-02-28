Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year and Last Quarter 2024 Results

Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" - BCBA: CVH; Level 1: CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2024 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2024 vs. 2023):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 4,137,596 million, a decrease of 7.7% in real terms as of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, in a context in which price increases for some of our services - net of discounts offered to retain customers- during 2023 and 2024 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (117.8% interannually as of December 2024).

Total Revenues for 4Q24 reached Ps. 1,056,272 million, the first quarter with a positive interannual performance above inflation.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 2,982,051 million, a decrease of 7.6% in constant currency, driven by lower costs on all items.

EBITDA reached Ps. 1,155,545 million as of 2024, a decrease of 8.1% in real terms compared to 2023, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in an EBITDA Margin of 27.9% in 2024, compared to 28.1% in 2023. EBITDA margin for 2024, excluding the effect of severance payments was 31.1% versus 29.4% for the previous year.

Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 1,024,708 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 387,106 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of December 31, 2024) 2024 2023 % Ch. 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 4,137,596 4,483,972 (7.7 %) 1,056,272 1,062,066 1,043,183 (0.5 %) 1.3 % EBITDA (1) 1,155,545 1,258,016 (8.1 %) 269,132 287,983 268,254 (6.5 %) 0.3 % EBITDA Margin (2) 27.9 % 28.1 % (0.5 %) 25.5 % 27.1 % 25.7 % (6.0 %) (0.9 %) Net income 1,024,708 (537,504 ) (290.6 %) 1,344 (13,587 ) (825,232 ) (109.9 %) (100.2 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 387,106 (216,729 ) (278.6 %) (4,198 ) (8,023 ) (322,620 ) (47.7 %) (98.7 %) Non-Controlling Interests 637,602 (320,775 ) (298.8 %) 5,542 (5,563 ) (502,613 ) (199.6 %) (101.1 %)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues .

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / OTC: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2024 Results

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /10:00am New York /3:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=S4XsN4Yh

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar In New York

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

