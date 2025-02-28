Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
27.02.25
15:50 Uhr
126,15 Euro
+1,05
+0,84 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,85125,6027.02.
124,70125,4527.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 05:58 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Invests $50 Million in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Facility to Expand Specialty Industrial Starch Capacity for Packaging and Papermaking Industries

Finanznachrichten News

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, announced today a $50 million investment in its Cedar Rapids, Iowa facility to modernize and expand the production of industrial starches for the packaging and papermaking industries.

"Demand is growing for functional solutions that deliver against more stringent requirements for strength, biodegradability and recyclability across both containerboard and papermaking," said Rob Ritchie, senior vice president, food and industrial ingredients, LATAM and US/Canada. "Ingredion is committed to supporting these industries as they adapt and innovate to meet a variety of changing consumer and environmental requirements, such as the need for stronger natural polymer-based food packaging. With increased capacity and more efficient production at the Cedar Rapids facility, Ingredion will be well-positioned to deliver differentiated value to this growing market."

Ingredion is a recognized leader in providing performance-based specialty ingredients that contribute to the circular economy of the paper and packaging industries.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.