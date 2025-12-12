Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend will be payable on Jan. 20, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2026.

