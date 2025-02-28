Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
28.02.25
08:15 Uhr
0,900 Euro
-0,015
-1,64 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9011,00809:48
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                EDDIE BYRNE 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction      AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 70,439 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         EUR1.0091    70,439

Aggregated information

70,439 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

- Price

26/02/2025

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                BRIAN FAGAN 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction      AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 66,944 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         EUR1.0091    66,944

Aggregated information

66,944 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

- Price

26/02/2025

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                ANNA-MARIE CURRY 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL 
a)      Position/status 
 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction      AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 20,835 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         EUR1.0091    20,835

Aggregated information

20,835 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

- Price

26/02/2025

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377485 
EQS News ID:  2093095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093095&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.