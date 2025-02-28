DJ Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 70,439 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.0091 70,439

70,439 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

26/02/2025

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 66,944 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.0091 66,944

66,944 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

26/02/2025

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name ANNA-MARIE CURRY 2 Reason for the notification COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 20,835 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.0091 20,835

20,835 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF

d) - Aggregated volume EUR1.0091 PER SHARE

26/02/2025

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

