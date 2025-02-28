Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
28.02.25
10:08 Uhr
3,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,82011:11
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            305.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            301.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.3362p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,723,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,323,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 302.3362p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
911                302.00      08:29:05          00073895055TRLO0      XLON 
270                302.00      08:29:05          00073895054TRLO0      XLON 
698                301.50      08:37:47          00073897107TRLO0      XLON 
266                301.50      08:37:47          00073897106TRLO0      XLON 
235                301.50      08:46:57          00073898325TRLO0      XLON 
661                301.50      08:46:57          00073898327TRLO0      XLON 
70                301.50      08:46:57          00073898326TRLO0      XLON 
1047               302.50      09:39:03          00073903056TRLO0      XLON 
1320               302.00      09:56:28          00073904570TRLO0      XLON 
996                301.50      09:59:44          00073904890TRLO0      XLON 
286                301.50      09:59:44          00073904889TRLO0      XLON 
976                301.00      10:29:47          00073906924TRLO0      XLON 
538                302.00      10:30:02          00073906950TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      10:30:02          00073906949TRLO0      XLON 
673                302.00      10:31:06          00073907014TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      10:31:06          00073907013TRLO0      XLON 
56                301.50      10:45:37          00073908131TRLO0      XLON 
390                301.50      10:45:37          00073908135TRLO0      XLON 
615                301.50      10:45:37          00073908134TRLO0      XLON 
29                301.50      10:45:38          00073908160TRLO0      XLON 
997                301.50      10:45:38          00073908159TRLO0      XLON 
396                301.50      10:54:03          00073908533TRLO0      XLON 
43                301.50      10:54:03          00073908532TRLO0      XLON 
86                301.50      10:54:03          00073908531TRLO0      XLON 
895                303.00      11:08:44          00073909244TRLO0      XLON 
240                303.00      11:08:44          00073909243TRLO0      XLON 
278                303.00      11:18:44          00073909554TRLO0      XLON 
32                303.00      11:18:44          00073909553TRLO0      XLON 
141                303.00      11:18:44          00073909552TRLO0      XLON 
138                303.00      11:18:44          00073909551TRLO0      XLON 
347                303.00      11:39:44          00073910498TRLO0      XLON 
38                303.00      11:39:44          00073910497TRLO0      XLON 
1260               302.00      11:41:24          00073910553TRLO0      XLON 
962                301.50      11:54:15          00073910958TRLO0      XLON 
1298               302.00      12:26:15          00073912426TRLO0      XLON 
569                302.00      12:33:15          00073912660TRLO0      XLON 
498                302.00      12:33:15          00073912659TRLO0      XLON 
902                302.00      12:33:15          00073912658TRLO0      XLON 
189                302.00      12:48:57          00073913043TRLO0      XLON 
62                302.00      12:48:57          00073913042TRLO0      XLON 
183                302.00      12:48:57          00073913041TRLO0      XLON 
430                302.00      12:48:57          00073913040TRLO0      XLON 
250                302.00      12:48:57          00073913039TRLO0      XLON 
54                302.00      13:10:27          00073913732TRLO0      XLON 
29                302.00      13:10:27          00073913731TRLO0      XLON 
13                302.00      13:10:27          00073913730TRLO0      XLON 
1041               302.00      13:23:35          00073914351TRLO0      XLON 
501                302.00      13:23:35          00073914350TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      13:23:35          00073914349TRLO0      XLON 
1200               301.50      13:30:11          00073914559TRLO0      XLON 
177                301.50      13:46:21          00073915434TRLO0      XLON 
746                301.50      13:46:21          00073915433TRLO0      XLON 
1059               301.50      13:46:21          00073915435TRLO0      XLON 
1238               303.50      14:03:08          00073916694TRLO0      XLON 
156                303.50      14:03:08          00073916693TRLO0      XLON 
1040               303.50      14:03:47          00073916706TRLO0      XLON 
678                303.00      14:09:01          00073916863TRLO0      XLON 
400                303.00      14:09:01          00073916862TRLO0      XLON 
76                304.00      14:12:59          00073917055TRLO0      XLON 
296                304.00      14:13:08          00073917057TRLO0      XLON 
327                304.00      14:13:12          00073917067TRLO0      XLON 
311                304.00      14:13:16          00073917071TRLO0      XLON 
174                304.00      14:14:38          00073917127TRLO0      XLON 
239                304.00      14:14:38          00073917126TRLO0      XLON 
123                304.00      14:14:38          00073917125TRLO0      XLON 
412                304.00      14:14:38          00073917124TRLO0      XLON 
1070               304.50      14:26:09          00073918036TRLO0      XLON 
1074               304.00      14:29:52          00073918282TRLO0      XLON 
1092               304.50      14:40:06          00073919208TRLO0      XLON 
1089               305.00      14:53:30          00073920416TRLO0      XLON 
1056               304.50      14:55:05          00073920742TRLO0      XLON 
913                303.50      14:56:01          00073920884TRLO0      XLON 
79                301.00      15:00:13          00073921728TRLO0      XLON 
590                301.00      15:01:30          00073922104TRLO0      XLON 
400                301.00      15:01:30          00073922103TRLO0      XLON 
197                301.50      15:17:13          00073923479TRLO0      XLON 
761                301.50      15:17:13          00073923480TRLO0      XLON 
300                301.50      15:17:13          00073923481TRLO0      XLON 
601                302.00      15:23:16          00073923925TRLO0      XLON 
389                302.00      15:23:16          00073923926TRLO0      XLON 
1027               302.00      15:31:16          00073924444TRLO0      XLON 
128                301.50      15:31:17          00073924446TRLO0      XLON 
926                301.50      15:31:17          00073924445TRLO0      XLON 
1093               301.50      15:43:33          00073925112TRLO0      XLON 
708                302.00      16:00:43          00073926010TRLO0      XLON 
1137               302.00      16:00:43          00073926009TRLO0      XLON 
1059               302.00      16:00:43          00073926011TRLO0      XLON 
433                301.50      16:04:06          00073926233TRLO0      XLON 
481                301.50      16:04:06          00073926232TRLO0      XLON 
515                301.50      16:08:06          00073926442TRLO0      XLON 
410                301.50      16:08:06          00073926443TRLO0      XLON 
68                302.50      16:13:17          00073927224TRLO0      XLON 
136                302.50      16:13:17          00073927223TRLO0      XLON 
140                302.50      16:13:17          00073927222TRLO0      XLON 
93                302.50      16:13:17          00073927221TRLO0      XLON 
274                302.50      16:13:17          00073927220TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377483 
EQS News ID:  2093049 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093049&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.