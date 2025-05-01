Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.04.25
15:29 Uhr
3,060 Euro
-0,040
-1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,30030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            273.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            262.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.3758p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,019,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,026,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.3758

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
279                269.20      08:27:00          00075078691TRLO0      XLON 
947                269.20      08:27:00          00075078692TRLO0      XLON 
402                269.20      08:27:00          00075078693TRLO0      XLON 
784                269.20      08:27:00          00075078694TRLO0      XLON 
793                269.60      08:29:59          00075078830TRLO0      XLON 
738                268.60      08:30:48          00075078867TRLO0      XLON 
710                268.00      08:39:30          00075079181TRLO0      XLON 
647                269.20      08:50:45          00075079708TRLO0      XLON 
739                269.20      08:56:45          00075079958TRLO0      XLON 
677                269.20      08:59:05          00075080063TRLO0      XLON 
647                268.40      09:02:43          00075080200TRLO0      XLON 
328                268.40      09:05:50          00075080358TRLO0      XLON 
755                269.20      09:13:25          00075080733TRLO0      XLON 
682                269.20      09:18:25          00075080973TRLO0      XLON 
714                268.60      09:20:12          00075081154TRLO0      XLON 
772                268.00      09:23:40          00075081375TRLO0      XLON 
225                267.60      09:24:35          00075081537TRLO0      XLON 
476                267.60      09:24:35          00075081538TRLO0      XLON 
670                267.00      09:27:35          00075081723TRLO0      XLON 
675                266.20      09:32:52          00075081921TRLO0      XLON 
100                266.00      09:46:30          00075082548TRLO0      XLON 
745                267.00      09:49:05          00075082686TRLO0      XLON 
308                267.00      09:49:05          00075082687TRLO0      XLON 
469                267.00      09:49:05          00075082688TRLO0      XLON 
708                266.60      09:50:06          00075082716TRLO0      XLON 
665                267.80      10:13:31          00075084503TRLO0      XLON 
798                267.80      10:16:31          00075084588TRLO0      XLON 
693                269.00      10:22:47          00075084911TRLO0      XLON 
1709               270.60      10:46:47          00075086013TRLO0      XLON 
716                270.60      10:46:47          00075086014TRLO0      XLON 
767                273.80      11:10:00          00075087198TRLO0      XLON 
661                273.80      11:10:00          00075087199TRLO0      XLON 
789                273.80      11:10:00          00075087200TRLO0      XLON 
767                273.20      11:19:25          00075087857TRLO0      XLON 
793                272.20      11:19:25          00075087858TRLO0      XLON 
49                273.00      11:43:40          00075088645TRLO0      XLON 
355                273.00      11:43:40          00075088646TRLO0      XLON 
678                273.00      11:46:40          00075088802TRLO0      XLON 
702                273.00      11:53:40          00075089090TRLO0      XLON 
989                272.20      11:54:57          00075089125TRLO0      XLON 
701                271.80      12:03:16          00075089494TRLO0      XLON 
798                271.00      12:03:24          00075089503TRLO0      XLON 
135                271.00      12:06:08          00075089639TRLO0      XLON 
532                271.00      12:06:08          00075089641TRLO0      XLON 
100                269.40      12:20:56          00075090173TRLO0      XLON 
330                269.40      12:20:56          00075090174TRLO0      XLON 
293                269.40      12:26:06          00075090400TRLO0      XLON 
374                269.40      12:26:06          00075090401TRLO0      XLON 
736                268.60      12:28:17          00075090452TRLO0      XLON 
1079               268.60      12:33:21          00075090635TRLO0      XLON 
392                268.60      12:45:23          00075090944TRLO0      XLON 
352                268.60      12:45:23          00075090945TRLO0      XLON 
120                268.40      12:45:23          00075090942TRLO0      XLON 
366                268.40      12:45:23          00075090943TRLO0      XLON 
12                267.00      12:56:39          00075091287TRLO0      XLON 
4                 267.00      12:57:39          00075091301TRLO0      XLON 
737                267.00      12:59:55          00075091326TRLO0      XLON 
283                267.60      13:11:18          00075091673TRLO0      XLON 
419                267.60      13:11:18          00075091674TRLO0      XLON 
740                267.00      13:14:32          00075091791TRLO0      XLON 
669                266.20      13:23:10          00075092246TRLO0      XLON 
711                266.00      13:23:15          00075092251TRLO0      XLON 
13                266.00      13:23:15          00075092252TRLO0      XLON 
669                265.60      13:27:40          00075092389TRLO0      XLON 
698                265.00      13:32:12          00075092742TRLO0      XLON 
705                265.40      13:36:36          00075092953TRLO0      XLON 
182                265.40      13:38:46          00075093232TRLO0      XLON 
586                265.40      13:38:46          00075093233TRLO0      XLON 
695                262.80      13:48:29          00075094332TRLO0      XLON 
715                262.20      13:51:52          00075094562TRLO0      XLON 
727                263.60      14:08:24          00075095711TRLO0      XLON 
377                263.60      14:08:24          00075095712TRLO0      XLON 
400                262.80      14:11:29          00075095824TRLO0      XLON 
263                262.80      14:11:29          00075095825TRLO0      XLON 
903                262.00      14:13:55          00075095991TRLO0      XLON 
681                263.20      14:22:35          00075096384TRLO0      XLON 
218                264.00      14:26:43          00075096668TRLO0      XLON 
687                264.40      14:31:12          00075097119TRLO0      XLON 
683                264.40      14:31:12          00075097120TRLO0      XLON 
718                264.00      14:31:25          00075097165TRLO0      XLON 
790                263.60      14:37:30          00075097529TRLO0      XLON 
234                263.60      14:40:56          00075097731TRLO0      XLON 
549                263.60      14:40:56          00075097732TRLO0      XLON 
304                265.00      14:48:58          00075099081TRLO0      XLON 
494                265.00      14:48:58          00075099082TRLO0      XLON 
333                265.00      14:50:26          00075099204TRLO0      XLON 
69                265.00      14:50:26          00075099205TRLO0      XLON 
72                265.00      14:50:26          00075099206TRLO0      XLON 
76                265.00      14:50:26          00075099207TRLO0      XLON 
76                265.00      14:50:53          00075099307TRLO0      XLON 
72                265.00      14:50:53          00075099308TRLO0      XLON 
350                265.00      14:50:53          00075099309TRLO0      XLON 
73                265.20      14:55:05          00075099538TRLO0      XLON 
600                265.60      14:59:26          00075099863TRLO0      XLON 
43                265.60      14:59:26          00075099864TRLO0      XLON 
80                265.60      15:00:04          00075099901TRLO0      XLON 
717                265.60      15:00:04          00075099902TRLO0      XLON 
400                265.60      15:02:39          00075100073TRLO0      XLON 
260                265.60      15:02:39          00075100074TRLO0      XLON 
731                265.60      15:03:22          00075100135TRLO0      XLON 
638                265.40      15:05:09          00075100285TRLO0      XLON 
131                265.40      15:05:09          00075100286TRLO0      XLON 
701                265.20      15:05:46          00075100355TRLO0      XLON 
711                265.00      15:11:16          00075100779TRLO0      XLON 
684                265.00      15:14:04          00075101282TRLO0      XLON 
699                265.80      15:17:36          00075101629TRLO0      XLON 
663                264.60      15:23:15          00075102165TRLO0      XLON 
724                266.80      15:28:18          00075102685TRLO0      XLON 
733                266.80      15:28:18          00075102688TRLO0      XLON 
766                267.00      15:35:16          00075103209TRLO0      XLON 
64                267.00      15:39:16          00075103534TRLO0      XLON 
675                267.00      15:39:16          00075103535TRLO0      XLON 
687                266.60      15:39:41          00075103575TRLO0      XLON 
644                267.00      15:44:27          00075104009TRLO0      XLON 
639                266.80      15:44:27          00075104008TRLO0      XLON 
609                267.00      15:47:14          00075104250TRLO0      XLON 
127                267.00      15:47:14          00075104251TRLO0      XLON 
682                266.20      15:50:59          00075104641TRLO0      XLON 
687                266.00      15:57:55          00075105101TRLO0      XLON 
243                266.00      15:58:19          00075105114TRLO0      XLON 
362                266.00      15:58:19          00075105115TRLO0      XLON 
154                266.00      15:58:19          00075105116TRLO0      XLON 
675                266.00      16:00:07          00075105278TRLO0      XLON 
723                266.00      16:04:05          00075105756TRLO0      XLON 
783                266.00      16:06:34          00075106209TRLO0      XLON 
717                266.00      16:10:00          00075106574TRLO0      XLON 
748                266.00      16:14:26          00075107314TRLO0      XLON 
187                266.00      16:16:00          00075107507TRLO0      XLON 
618                266.00      16:16:00          00075107508TRLO0      XLON 
722                266.00      16:19:17          00075108051TRLO0      XLON 
557                266.00      16:21:04          00075108315TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  385720 
EQS News ID:  2128312 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.