Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 273.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 262.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 267.3758p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,019,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,026,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.3758

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 279 269.20 08:27:00 00075078691TRLO0 XLON 947 269.20 08:27:00 00075078692TRLO0 XLON 402 269.20 08:27:00 00075078693TRLO0 XLON 784 269.20 08:27:00 00075078694TRLO0 XLON 793 269.60 08:29:59 00075078830TRLO0 XLON 738 268.60 08:30:48 00075078867TRLO0 XLON 710 268.00 08:39:30 00075079181TRLO0 XLON 647 269.20 08:50:45 00075079708TRLO0 XLON 739 269.20 08:56:45 00075079958TRLO0 XLON 677 269.20 08:59:05 00075080063TRLO0 XLON 647 268.40 09:02:43 00075080200TRLO0 XLON 328 268.40 09:05:50 00075080358TRLO0 XLON 755 269.20 09:13:25 00075080733TRLO0 XLON 682 269.20 09:18:25 00075080973TRLO0 XLON 714 268.60 09:20:12 00075081154TRLO0 XLON 772 268.00 09:23:40 00075081375TRLO0 XLON 225 267.60 09:24:35 00075081537TRLO0 XLON 476 267.60 09:24:35 00075081538TRLO0 XLON 670 267.00 09:27:35 00075081723TRLO0 XLON 675 266.20 09:32:52 00075081921TRLO0 XLON 100 266.00 09:46:30 00075082548TRLO0 XLON 745 267.00 09:49:05 00075082686TRLO0 XLON 308 267.00 09:49:05 00075082687TRLO0 XLON 469 267.00 09:49:05 00075082688TRLO0 XLON 708 266.60 09:50:06 00075082716TRLO0 XLON 665 267.80 10:13:31 00075084503TRLO0 XLON 798 267.80 10:16:31 00075084588TRLO0 XLON 693 269.00 10:22:47 00075084911TRLO0 XLON 1709 270.60 10:46:47 00075086013TRLO0 XLON 716 270.60 10:46:47 00075086014TRLO0 XLON 767 273.80 11:10:00 00075087198TRLO0 XLON 661 273.80 11:10:00 00075087199TRLO0 XLON 789 273.80 11:10:00 00075087200TRLO0 XLON 767 273.20 11:19:25 00075087857TRLO0 XLON 793 272.20 11:19:25 00075087858TRLO0 XLON 49 273.00 11:43:40 00075088645TRLO0 XLON 355 273.00 11:43:40 00075088646TRLO0 XLON 678 273.00 11:46:40 00075088802TRLO0 XLON 702 273.00 11:53:40 00075089090TRLO0 XLON 989 272.20 11:54:57 00075089125TRLO0 XLON 701 271.80 12:03:16 00075089494TRLO0 XLON 798 271.00 12:03:24 00075089503TRLO0 XLON 135 271.00 12:06:08 00075089639TRLO0 XLON 532 271.00 12:06:08 00075089641TRLO0 XLON 100 269.40 12:20:56 00075090173TRLO0 XLON 330 269.40 12:20:56 00075090174TRLO0 XLON 293 269.40 12:26:06 00075090400TRLO0 XLON 374 269.40 12:26:06 00075090401TRLO0 XLON 736 268.60 12:28:17 00075090452TRLO0 XLON 1079 268.60 12:33:21 00075090635TRLO0 XLON 392 268.60 12:45:23 00075090944TRLO0 XLON 352 268.60 12:45:23 00075090945TRLO0 XLON 120 268.40 12:45:23 00075090942TRLO0 XLON 366 268.40 12:45:23 00075090943TRLO0 XLON 12 267.00 12:56:39 00075091287TRLO0 XLON 4 267.00 12:57:39 00075091301TRLO0 XLON 737 267.00 12:59:55 00075091326TRLO0 XLON 283 267.60 13:11:18 00075091673TRLO0 XLON 419 267.60 13:11:18 00075091674TRLO0 XLON 740 267.00 13:14:32 00075091791TRLO0 XLON 669 266.20 13:23:10 00075092246TRLO0 XLON 711 266.00 13:23:15 00075092251TRLO0 XLON 13 266.00 13:23:15 00075092252TRLO0 XLON 669 265.60 13:27:40 00075092389TRLO0 XLON 698 265.00 13:32:12 00075092742TRLO0 XLON 705 265.40 13:36:36 00075092953TRLO0 XLON 182 265.40 13:38:46 00075093232TRLO0 XLON 586 265.40 13:38:46 00075093233TRLO0 XLON 695 262.80 13:48:29 00075094332TRLO0 XLON 715 262.20 13:51:52 00075094562TRLO0 XLON 727 263.60 14:08:24 00075095711TRLO0 XLON 377 263.60 14:08:24 00075095712TRLO0 XLON 400 262.80 14:11:29 00075095824TRLO0 XLON 263 262.80 14:11:29 00075095825TRLO0 XLON 903 262.00 14:13:55 00075095991TRLO0 XLON 681 263.20 14:22:35 00075096384TRLO0 XLON 218 264.00 14:26:43 00075096668TRLO0 XLON 687 264.40 14:31:12 00075097119TRLO0 XLON 683 264.40 14:31:12 00075097120TRLO0 XLON 718 264.00 14:31:25 00075097165TRLO0 XLON 790 263.60 14:37:30 00075097529TRLO0 XLON 234 263.60 14:40:56 00075097731TRLO0 XLON 549 263.60 14:40:56 00075097732TRLO0 XLON 304 265.00 14:48:58 00075099081TRLO0 XLON 494 265.00 14:48:58 00075099082TRLO0 XLON 333 265.00 14:50:26 00075099204TRLO0 XLON 69 265.00 14:50:26 00075099205TRLO0 XLON 72 265.00 14:50:26 00075099206TRLO0 XLON 76 265.00 14:50:26 00075099207TRLO0 XLON 76 265.00 14:50:53 00075099307TRLO0 XLON 72 265.00 14:50:53 00075099308TRLO0 XLON 350 265.00 14:50:53 00075099309TRLO0 XLON 73 265.20 14:55:05 00075099538TRLO0 XLON 600 265.60 14:59:26 00075099863TRLO0 XLON 43 265.60 14:59:26 00075099864TRLO0 XLON 80 265.60 15:00:04 00075099901TRLO0 XLON 717 265.60 15:00:04 00075099902TRLO0 XLON 400 265.60 15:02:39 00075100073TRLO0 XLON 260 265.60 15:02:39 00075100074TRLO0 XLON 731 265.60 15:03:22 00075100135TRLO0 XLON 638 265.40 15:05:09 00075100285TRLO0 XLON 131 265.40 15:05:09 00075100286TRLO0 XLON 701 265.20 15:05:46 00075100355TRLO0 XLON 711 265.00 15:11:16 00075100779TRLO0 XLON 684 265.00 15:14:04 00075101282TRLO0 XLON 699 265.80 15:17:36 00075101629TRLO0 XLON 663 264.60 15:23:15 00075102165TRLO0 XLON 724 266.80 15:28:18 00075102685TRLO0 XLON 733 266.80 15:28:18 00075102688TRLO0 XLON 766 267.00 15:35:16 00075103209TRLO0 XLON 64 267.00 15:39:16 00075103534TRLO0 XLON 675 267.00 15:39:16 00075103535TRLO0 XLON 687 266.60 15:39:41 00075103575TRLO0 XLON 644 267.00 15:44:27 00075104009TRLO0 XLON 639 266.80 15:44:27 00075104008TRLO0 XLON 609 267.00 15:47:14 00075104250TRLO0 XLON 127 267.00 15:47:14 00075104251TRLO0 XLON 682 266.20 15:50:59 00075104641TRLO0 XLON 687 266.00 15:57:55 00075105101TRLO0 XLON 243 266.00 15:58:19 00075105114TRLO0 XLON 362 266.00 15:58:19 00075105115TRLO0 XLON 154 266.00 15:58:19 00075105116TRLO0 XLON 675 266.00 16:00:07 00075105278TRLO0 XLON 723 266.00 16:04:05 00075105756TRLO0 XLON 783 266.00 16:06:34 00075106209TRLO0 XLON 717 266.00 16:10:00 00075106574TRLO0 XLON 748 266.00 16:14:26 00075107314TRLO0 XLON 187 266.00 16:16:00 00075107507TRLO0 XLON 618 266.00 16:16:00 00075107508TRLO0 XLON 722 266.00 16:19:17 00075108051TRLO0 XLON 557 266.00 16:21:04 00075108315TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800
Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Sodali & Co Public relations

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

