LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IMI PLC (IMI.L) reported fiscal 2024 pretax profit of 330.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2024 compared to 302.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 95.6 pence compared to 91.2 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 418.8 million pounds from 387.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 122.0 pence compared to 116.4 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue was 2.21 billion pounds compared to 2.20 billion pounds, prior year. Organic sales growth was 4%, for the period.