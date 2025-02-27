Mustang Bio, Inc.: Mustang Bio Announces Sale of Fixed Assets and Exit of Facility

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the exit of the lease for its manufacturing facility in Worcester, Massachusetts and concurrent divestment of certain fixed assets including furniture and equipment to AbbVie Bioresearch Center Inc., a Delaware corporation ("AbbVie"), for $1.0 million.

Mustang has relocated its corporate headquarters to 95 Sawyer Road, Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mustang expects to continue to rely on its academic partners and future contract manufacturing relationships to support clinical trials. As a result of the termination of its lease, the Company expects savings of approximately $2.0 million of cash expenses related to the lease over the next 24 months.

The Company remains focused on advancing its existing portfolio and anticipates supporting and initiating a novel clinical trial with MB-109, a combination therapy of MB-108 (HSV-1 oncolytic virus) and MB-101 (IL13Ra2-targeted CAR-T cell therapy) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma ("GBM") and high-grade astrocytomas in the second half of 2025.

About MB-109 (MB-101 (IL13Ra2 targeted CAR-T cells) + MB-108 oncolytic virus)

MB-109 is Mustang's designation for the treatment regimen combining MB-101 (IL13Ra2-targeted CAR-T cell therapy licensed from City of Hope) with MB-108 (HSV-1 oncolytic virus licensed from Nationwide Children's Hospital). The combination is designed to leverage MB-108 to make immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" and potentially improve the efficacy of MB-101 CAR-T cell therapy. MB-108 oncolytic virus is first injected to infect tumor cells which, in turn, leads to reshaping of the tumor microenvironment ("TME") through recruitment of endogenous CD8- and CD3-positive effector T-cells. This inflamed TME potentially permits MB-101 CAR-T cells injected into and around the tumor to better infiltrate into and throughout the tumor mass, undergo activation and, ideally, effect tumor cell killing.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies. Mustang's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

