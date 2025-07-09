

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) is up over 88% at $3.43. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is up over 63% at $5.50. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is up over 46% at $5.47. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is up over 34% at $3.58. The AES Corporation (AES) is up over 14% at $12.71. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) is up over 12% at $18.30. Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) is up over 11% at $3.34. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is up over 10% at $2.34. Metagenomi, Inc. (MGX) is up over 7% at $2.05. Mega Matrix Inc. (MPU) is up over 5% at $2.59.



In the Red



RxSight, Inc. (RXST) is down over 41% at $7.52. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 25% at $5.15. Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) is down over 21% at $11.88. BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is down over 16% at $4.93. LZ Technology Holdings Limited (LZMH) is down over 10% at $9.75. CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR) is down over 9% at $1.90. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (LSB) is down over 9% at $1.25. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is down over 7% at $3.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 6% at $2.35. Apollomics, Inc. (APLM) is down over 5% at $6.14.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



