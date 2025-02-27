PTC Therapeutics, Inc.: PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Full year 2024 revenue of $807 million, exceeding guidance -

- All 2024 clinical and regulatory milestones were achieved on schedule, including four NDA submissions, all of which were accepted for filing -

- License and collaboration agreement with Novartis for PTC518 Huntington's disease program closed in January 2025 -

- Cash of over $2.0 billion as of January 2025 -

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024.

"Our strong fourth quarter rounds out a year of significant accomplishment across every part of our company," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "In 2024, our commercial team delivered another outstanding performance, we achieved all clinical and regulatory milestones on schedule and we solidified our balance sheet. We now have over $2 billion in cash to support our planned commercial and R&D activities in 2025 and beyond. With the many accomplishments of 2024 and our team's demonstrated ability to execute across every part of the business, we have built a strong foundation for continued success."

Key Corporate Updates:

Fourth quarter 2024 total revenue of $213 million

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue for the DMD franchise of $144 million, including net product revenue for Translarna of $94 million and for Emflaza ® of $50 million

of $94 million and for Emflaza of $50 million Sold Rare Disease PRV received with FDA approval of Kebilidi for $150 million

for $150 million License and collaboration agreement signed with Novartis for PTC518 Huntington's disease program, closed in January 2025

Key Clinical and Regulatory Milestones:

PTC submitted four regulatory approval applications to FDA in 2024, all of which have been accepted for review: Kebilidi (eladocagene exuparvovec-tneq) gene therapy for the treatment of AADC deficiency in the U.S., approved in November 2024 Sepiapterin for children and adults with PKU, with a target regulatory action date of July 29, 2025 Vatiquinone for children and adults with Friedreich's ataxia, granted priority review with a target regulatory action date of August 19, 2025 Translarna for nmDMD

PTC submitted several additional marketing authorization applications outside the U.S. for sepiapterin in 2024, with CHMP opinion on sepiapterin MAA expected in Q2 2025 and a regulatory decision in Japan expected in Q4 2025.

Type C meeting with FDA held in December 2024 to discuss HTT lowering as potential surrogate endpoint to support accelerated approval for PTC518 for HD. The Agency was aligned with the scientific rationale for HTT lowering as a potential surrogate endpoint and asked that PTC provide additional clinical data, such as those being collected in PIVOT-HD, to show associations between HTT lowering and changes in clinical outcome measures.

12-month results from the PIVOT-HD Phase 2 study of PTC518 expected in Q2 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $307.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenue was $806.8 million for full year 2024, compared to $937.8 million for full year 2023.

Total revenue includes net product revenue across the commercial portfolio of $154.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $601.0 million for full year 2024, compared to $155.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $661.2 million for full year 2023. Total revenue also includes royalty, collaboration, and manufacturing revenue of $58.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $205.8 million for full year 2024, compared to $152.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $276.6 million for full year 2023.

Translarna net product revenues were $93.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $75.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Translarna net product revenues were $339.9 million for full year 2024, compared to $355.8 million for full year 2023.

Emflaza net product revenues were $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $67.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Emflaza net product revenues were $207.2 million for full year 2024, compared to $255.1 million for full year 2023. These results were driven by the expiration of Emflaza's orphan drug exclusivity in February 2024.

Roche reported Evrysdi ® full year 2024 sales of approximately 1,631 CHF million, resulting in royalty revenue of $203.9 million to PTC for full year 2024, as compared to $168.9 million for full year 2023. Also in the fourth quarter of 2023, PTC recorded a sales milestone of $100.0 million for the achievement of $1.5 billion in worldwide annual net sales from Evrysdi. This sales milestone was recorded as collaboration revenue.

full year 2024 sales of approximately 1,631 CHF million, resulting in royalty revenue of $203.9 million to PTC for full year 2024, as compared to $168.9 million for full year 2023. Also in the fourth quarter of 2023, PTC recorded a sales milestone of $100.0 million for the achievement of $1.5 billion in worldwide annual net sales from Evrysdi. This sales milestone was recorded as collaboration revenue. Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), GAAP R&D expenses were $124.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $121.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP R&D expenses were $534.5 million for full year 2024, compared to $666.6 million for full year 2023. The slight increase in R&D expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects additional costs due to manufacturing, regulatory filings, and inspections primarily related to Kebilidi and sepiapterin. The decrease in R&D expense for full year 2024 relates to decreases in program spend related to our strategic portfolio prioritization as we continue to focus our resources on our differentiated, high potential research and development programs. R&D expense also included a total of $65.0 million regulatory success-based milestones paid to the former Censa securityholders for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a $30.0 million success-based development milestone payable to the former Censa securityholders for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $116.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding $8.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $113.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding $8.1 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $497.9 million for full year 2024, excluding $36.6 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $613.6 million for full year 2023, excluding $52.9 million in non- cash, stock-based compensation expense.

GAAP SG&A expenses were $84.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $76.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP SG&A expenses were $300.9 million for full year 2024, compared to $332.5 million for full year 2023. The increase in SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects our continued investment to support commercial activities, including expanding our commercial portfolio. The decrease in SG&A expense for full year 2024 was primarily due to lower employee costs as a result of the reduction in the workforce in 2023.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $76.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding $8.4 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $67.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding $8.4 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $262.9 million for full year 2024, excluding $38.0 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $283.8 million for full year 2023, excluding $48.7 million in non- cash, stock-based compensation expense.

The change in the fair value of deferred and contingent consideration was a gain of $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Change in the fair value of deferred and contingent consideration was a gain of $4.5 million for full year 2024, compared to a gain of $127.7 million for full year 2023. The full year 2024 change is primarily related to the Company's strategic portfolio prioritization and decision to discontinue its preclinical and early research programs in its gene therapy platform in May 2023, which included programs for FA and Angelman syndrome.

The intangible asset impairment was $159.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, compared to $0.0 million for fourth quarter and $217.8 million for the full year 2023, which represented a non-cash charge. For the fourth quarter and full year 2024, we impaired $159.5 million related to a decrease in projected cash flows due to refinements in current market assumptions and the timing of patient treatments for AADC. For the full year 2023, we fully impaired the FA and Angelman syndrome intangible assets and recorded impairment expense of $217.8 million.

Net loss was $65.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $155.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss was $363.3 million for full year 2024, compared to net loss of $626.6 million for full year 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $1,139.7 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $876.7 million on December 31, 2023.

Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were 77,704,188.

PTC Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance:

PTC anticipates total revenues for full year 2025 to be between $600 million and $800 million, including in-line products, potential new product launches, and royalty revenue from Evrysdi.

PTC anticipates GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses for full year 2025 to be between $805 million and $835 million.

PTC anticipates non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses for full year 2025 to be between $730 million and $760 million, excluding estimated non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $75 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the financial results of PTC are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense financial measures exclude non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a complement to financial measures reported in GAAP because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing and identifying operational trends. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of PTC's financial statements by providing greater transparency into the historical and projected operating performance of PTC and the company's future outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their respective closest equivalent GAAP financial measures are included in the table below.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Net product revenue

154,706

$ 155,062

$ 600,951

$ 661,249 Collaboration revenue 304

100,024

304

100,030 Royalty revenue 58,162

50,999

203,864

168,856 Manufacturing revenue

-



971



1,661

7,687 Total revenues 213,172

307,056

806,780

937,822 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,283

29,118

57,398

65,486 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 3,307

77,174

60,738

222,635 Research and development (1) 124,770

121,353

534,480

666,563 Selling, general and administrative (2) 84,683

76,291

300,911

332,540 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (10,175)

(2,700)

(4,475)

(127,700) Intangible asset impairment 159,548

-

159,548

217,800 Tangible asset impairment and losses (gains) on transactions, net

(2,855)



-



750



- Total operating expenses 375,561

301,236

1,109,350

1,377,324 (Loss) income from operations (162,389)

5,820

(302,570)

(439,502) Interest expense, net (41,060)

(44,274)

(166,993)

(129,180) Other income, net 8,850

18,961

6,544

10,130 Gain on Sale of priority review voucher

99,900



-



99,900



- Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



(137,558)

-



(137,558) Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (94,699)

(157,051)

(363,119)

(696,110) Income tax benefit (expense) 28,813

1,259

(176)

69,506 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (65,886)

$ (155,792)

$ (363,295)

$ (626,604)















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted (in shares) 77,201,783

75,490,569

76,845,055

74,838,392 Net loss per share-basic and diluted (in dollars per share) $ (0.85)

$ (2.06)

$ (4.73)

$ (8.37)















(1) Research and development reconciliation













GAAP research and development $ 124,770

$ 121,353

$ 534,480

$ 666,563 Less: share-based compensation expense 8,818

8,113

36,629

52,941 Non-GAAP research and development $ 115,952

$ 113,240

$ 497,851

$ 613,622















(2) Selling, general and administrative reconciliation













GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 84,683

$ 76,291

$ 300,911

$ 332,540 Less: share-based compensation expense 8,420

8,395

37,986

48,695 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 76,263

$ 67,896

$ 262,925

$ 283,845

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)













December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,139,696

$ 876,739 Total Assets $ 1,705,024

$ 1,895,698











Total debt $ 285,412

$ 284,213 Total deferred revenue

5,505



801 Total liability for sale of future royalties

2,081,776



1,814,097 Total liabilities $ 2,803,095

$ 2,714,253











Total stockholders' deficit (77,704,188 and 75,708,889 common shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ (1,098,071)

$ (818,555) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,705,024

$ 1,895,698

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Projected Full Year 2025 R&D and SG&A Expense

(in millions)



Low End of Range

High End of Range Projected GAAP R&D and SG&A Expense $ 805

$ 835 Less: projected non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 75

75 Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $ 730

$ 760

Acronyms:

AADC: Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase

CHF: Confoederatio Helvetica Francs (Swiss francs)

CHMP: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

DMD: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

FA: Friedreich's Ataxia

FDA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

HD: Huntington's Disease

HTT: Huntingtin

MAA: Marketing Authorization Application

NDA: New Drug Application

nmDMD: Nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy

PKU: Phenylketonuria

PRV: Priority Review Voucher

R&D: Research and Development

SG&A: Selling, General, and Administrative

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release, other than statements of historic fact, are forward-looking statements, including the information provided under the heading "PTC Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance", including with respect to (i) 2025 total revenue guidance and (ii) 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense guidance, and statements regarding: the future expectations, plans and prospects for PTC, including with respect to the expected timing of clinical trials and studies, availability of data, regulatory submissions and responses, commercialization and other matters with respect to its products and product candidates; PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words, "guidance," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: the outcome of pricing, coverage and reimbursement negotiations with third party payors for PTC's products or product candidates that PTC commercializes or may commercialize in the future; PTC's ability to maintain its marketing authorization of Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD in Brazil, Russia, the European Economic Area (EEA) and other regions, including whether the European Commission adopts the negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the conditional marketing authorization for Translarna in the EEA, or PTC's ability to identify other potential mechanisms by which it may provide Translarna to nmDMD patients in the EEA; PTC's ability to use the clinical data from its international drug registry study and real-world evidence concerning Translarna's benefits to support a continued marketing authorization for Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD in the EEA; PTC's ability to use the results of Study 041, a randomized, 18-month, placebo-controlled clinical trial of Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD followed by an 18-month open-label extension, and from its international drug registry study to support a marketing approval for Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD in the United States; whether investigators agree with PTC's interpretation of the results of clinical trials and the totality of clinical data from its trials in Translarna; expectations with respect to PTC's license and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation including its right to receive development, regulatory and sales milestones, profit sharing and royalty payments from Novartis; expectations with respect to Upstaza/Kebilidi, including commercialization, manufacturing capabilities, and the potential achievement of sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to sepiapterin, including any regulatory submissions and potential approvals, commercialization, and the potential achievement of regulatory and sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to vatiquinone, including any regulatory submissions and potential approvals, commercialization, and the potential achievement of regulatory and sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to the commercialization of Evrysdi under PTC's SMA collaboration; expectations with respect to the commercialization of Tegsedi and Waylivra; significant business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; the eligible patient base and commercial potential of PTC's products and product candidates; PTC's scientific approach and general development progress; PTC's ability to satisfy its obligations under the terms of its lease agreements; the sufficiency of PTC's cash resources and its ability to obtain adequate financing in the future for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditures; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that any product will receive or maintain regulatory approval in any territory, or prove to be commercially successful, including Translarna, Emflaza, Upstaza, Kebilidi, Evrysdi, Tegsedi, Waylivra, sepiapterin or vatiquinone.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

