Erie Indemnity Company: Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.91 for the Quarter and $11.48 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2024. Net income was $600.3 million, or $11.48 per diluted share, in 2024, compared to $446.1 million, or $8.53 per diluted share, in 2023. Net income was $152.0 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $110.9 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

4Q and Full Year 2024 (in thousands) 4Q'24 4Q'23

2024 2023

Operating income $ 167,310 $ 127,084

$ 676,455 $ 520,256

Investment income 20,805 9,771

69,260 28,968

Other income 3,693 3,069

11,564 12,712

Income before income taxes 191,808 139,924

757,279 561,936

Income tax expense 39,779 28,996

156,965 115,875

Net income $ 152,029 $ 110,928

$ 600,314 $ 446,061

















2024 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $156.2 million, or 30.0 percent, in 2024 compared to 2023.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $452.0 million, or 18.5 percent, in 2024 compared to 2023.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $4.7 million, or 7.4% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $252.9 million in 2024 compared to 2023 primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense increased $47.9 million in 2024 compared to 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $18.5 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs decreased $1.3 million primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and personnel costs, partially offset by an increase in hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $7.6 million primarily due to increased agent-related costs and costs from community development initiatives. Customer service costs increased $8.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other costs increased $14.5 million primarily due to increased personnel costs, charitable contributions and professional fees. Personnel costs in 2024 were impacted by increased compensation.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $806.3 million in 2024 and $737.1 million in 2023, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $69.3 million in 2024 compared to $29.0 million in 2023. Net investment income was $70.2 million in 2024 compared to $44.6 million in 2023. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $2.0 million in 2024 compared to losses of $11.3 million in 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $3.2 million in 2024 compared to losses of $5.8 million in 2023. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $4.1 million in 2024 compared to $9.8 million in 2023.

4Q 2024 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $40.2 million, or 31.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $96.7 million, or 16.1 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.5 million, or 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense increased $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $4.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $2.6 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Sales and advertising expense decreased $2.0 million primarily due to decreased agent-related and advertising costs. Customer service costs increased $2.0 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other costs decreased $1.2 million primarily due to decreased personnel costs.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $202.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $192.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net investment income was $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net investment income included limited partnership earnings of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to losses of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2025. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and economic or social inflation; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 698,340

$ 601,595

$ 2,894,074

$ 2,442,073 Management fee revenue - administrative services

17,216

16,693

68,355

63,669 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

201,987

192,728

806,336

737,139 Service agreement revenue

6,547

6,651

26,350

26,059 Total operating revenue

924,090

817,667

3,795,115

3,268,940

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

554,793

497,855

2,312,324

2,011,545 Cost of operations - administrative services

201,987

192,728

806,336

737,139 Total operating expenses

756,780

690,583

3,118,660

2,748,684 Operating income

167,310

127,084

676,455

520,256

















Investment income















Net investment income

20,920

14,212

70,155

44,572 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

246

3,408

3,229

(5,838) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(361)

(7,849)

(4,124)

(9,766) Total investment income

20,805

9,771

69,260

28,968

















Other income

3,693

3,069

11,564

12,712 Income before income taxes

191,808

139,924

757,279

561,936 Income tax expense

39,779

28,996

156,965

115,875 Net income

$ 152,029

$ 110,928

$ 600,314

$ 446,061



































Net income per share















Class A common stock - basic

$ 3.26

$ 2.38

$ 12.89

$ 9.58 Class A common stock - diluted

$ 2.91

$ 2.12

$ 11.48

$ 8.53 Class B common stock - basic

$ 490

$ 357

$ 1,934

$ 1,437 Class B common stock - diluted

$ 490

$ 357

$ 1,933

$ 1,437

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,060

46,189,041

46,189,044

46,188,981 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted















Class A common stock

52,310,894

52,301,676

52,306,266

52,299,411 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.365

$ 1.275

$ 5.190

$ 4.845 Class B common stock

$ 204.75

$ 191.25

$ 778.50

$ 726.75

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)













December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $23,559 and $12,542, respectively)

$ 298,397

$ 144,055 Available-for-sale securities

44,604

82,017 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

707,060

625,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

83,902

69,321 Accrued investment income

11,069

9,458 Total current assets

1,145,032

930,189









Available-for-sale securities, net

991,726

879,224 Available-for-sale securities lent

7,285

- Equity securities

85,891

84,253 Fixed assets, net

513,494

442,610 Agent loans, net

80,597

58,434 Defined benefit pension plan

21,311

34,320 Other assets, net

43,278

42,934 Total assets

$ 2,888,614

$ 2,471,964









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 408,309

$ 353,709 Agent incentive compensation

75,458

68,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

190,028

175,622 Dividends payable

63,569

59,377 Contract liability

42,761

41,210 Deferred executive compensation

14,874

10,982 Securities lending payable

7,513

- Total current liabilities

802,512

708,977









Defined benefit pension plan

28,070

26,260 Contract liability

21,170

19,910 Deferred executive compensation

19,721

20,936 Deferred income taxes, net

6,418

11,481 Other long-term liabilities

23,465

21,565 Total liabilities

901,356

809,129









Shareholders' equity

1,987,258

1,662,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,888,614

$ 2,471,964

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company