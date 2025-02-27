EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Capital Plan

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data

GAAP 4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Total Revenue 5,585

5,965

6,025

6,123

6,357

23,698

24,186

Net Income 1,251

1,673

1,690

1,789

1,988

6,403

7,594

Net Income Per Share 2.23

2.95

2.95

3.10

3.42

11.25

13.00

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,763

3,588

2,889

2,903

3,104

12,143

11,340

Total Expenditures 1,446

1,573

1,682

1,952

1,634

6,653

6,818

Current and Long-Term Debt 4,752

3,776

3,784

3,791

3,799

4,752

3,799

Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,092

6,122

5,431

5,292

5,278

7,092

5,278

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %

11.7 %

11.9 %

13.9 %

11.9 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.15

10.15

10.11

10.37

10.52

10.19

10.33



















Non - GAAP















Adjusted Net Income 1,535

1,644

1,807

1,626

1,783

6,612

6,825

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.74

2.89

3.16

2.82

3.07

11.62

11.69

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,635

2,988

3,042

2,928

2,989

11,593

11,149

Capital Expenditures 1,358

1,497

1,668

1,703

1,512

6,226

6,041

Free Cash Flow 1,277

1,491

1,374

1,225

1,477

5,367

5,108

Net Debt (2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)

(1,501)

(1,479)

(2,340)

(1,479)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (8.7 %)

(8.6 %)

(6.0 %)

(5.5 %)

(5.6 %)

(8.7 %)

(5.6 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.15

10.05

10.11

10.37

10.52

10.17

10.33



Fourth Quarter Highlights

- Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.74 per share

- Generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow

- Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share and repurchased $981 million of shares

- Oil and gas volumes, and total per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints

Full-Year 2024 Highlights and 2025 Capital Plan

- Generated $5.4 billion of free cash flow and returned $5.3 billion to shareholders

- Replaced 201% of 2024 production at a finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, of

$7.03 per Boe (GAAP) and $6.68 per Boe (Non-GAAP)

- Reduced average well costs 6% across multi-basin portfolio

- Announced $6.2 billion 2025 capital plan to grow oil production 3% and total production 6%

- EOG and Bapco Energies entered into a strategic participation agreement in Bahrain

Volumes and Capital Expenditures







Volumes 4Q 2024

4Q 2024

Guidance

Midpoint

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 494.6

493.0

493.0

490.7

487.4

485.2

491.4

475.8

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 252.5

260.0

254.3

244.8

231.7

235.8

245.9

223.8

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 2,092

2,075

1,970

1,872

1,858

1,831

1,948

1,711

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,095.7

1,098.9

1,075.7

1,047.5

1,028.8

1,026.2

1,062.1

984.8



































Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,358

1,330

1,497

1,668

1,703

1,512

6,226

6,041



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"2024 was another year of strong execution for EOG. Oil and total volumes were higher than our original plan, capital expenditures were on target, and we continued to lower cash operating costs. We improved productivity and base production performance through innovations in completion design and artificial lift automation. Along with better productivity, sustainable efficiency improvements from extended laterals and EOG's in-house drilling motor program helped lower well costs 6%. Our comprehensive marketing strategy continued to deliver peer-leading U.S. price realizations, further maximizing margins across our portfolio. 2024 also marked another year of progress in the Utica and Dorado plays that resulted in consistent, strong results helping to support higher activity going forward.

"EOG's operational execution supported the company's exceptional financial performance and record cash return to shareholders in 2024. We generated $5.4 billion in free cash flow and returned $5.3 billion, or 98%, to shareholders. This robust cash return was anchored by our sustainable, growing regular dividend, which we increased by 7%, and included $3.2 billion in share repurchases. Since we initiated share repurchases in 2023, we have reduced our share count by approximately 5%. As we continue to optimize our capital structure, our strong cash flow generation and industry-leading balance sheet better position us to deliver shareholder value through the cycles.

"We are excited about 2025 where we have detailed a disciplined plan that builds on last year's success and lays a foundation for the future. Our comprehensive investment approach, focused on returns and optimizing value from our diverse portfolio of multi-basin assets, coupled with our industry-leading exploration expertise, provide long-term visibility for high returns and strong free cash flow generation. EOG has never been better positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value and we remain focused on being among the highest return and lowest cost producers, committed to strong environmental performance and playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Prices

- Crude oil prices decreased in 4Q compared with 3Q, partially offset by an increase in NGL and natural gas prices from 3Q

Volumes

- Oil production of 494,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 3Q

- NGL production was below the midpoint of the guidance range and down from 3Q

- Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 6% from 3Q

- Total company equivalent production was below the midpoint of the guidance range but increased 2% from 3Q

Per-Unit Costs

- LOE, GP&T, and DD&A expenses decreased in 4Q compared with 3Q, while G&A costs increased

Hedges

- Mark-to-market hedge losses decreased GAAP earnings per share in 4Q compared with 3Q

- Cash received to settle hedges decreased from 3Q, lowering adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

- Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $2.64 billion

- Incurred $1.36 billion of capital expenditures

- This resulted in $1.28 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

- Paid $509 million in regular dividends

- Repurchased $981 million of stock

- Completed a $1.0 billion bond offering

Full-Year 2024 Financial Performance

Prices

- Crude oil prices decreased 2%

- NGL prices increased 1%

- Natural gas prices decreased 22%

Volumes

- Oil production increased 3% to 491,400 Bopd

- NGL production increased 10%

- Natural gas production increased 14%

- Total company equivalent production increased 8%

Per-Unit Costs

- Lower LOE, GP&T, and G&A costs were offset by higher DD&A expenses in 2024

Hedges

- Lower mark-to-market hedge gains contributed to lower GAAP earnings per share in 2024 compared with 2023

- Higher net cash received to settle hedges partially offset lower commodity prices in 2024

Free Cash Flow

- Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $11.6 billion

- Incurred $6.2 billion of capital expenditures

- This resulted in $5.4 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

- Paid $2.1 billion in regular dividends

- Repurchased $3.2 billion of stock

- Completed a $1.0 billion bond offering

- Postponement of tax payments associated with severe weather tax relief accounted for approximately

$700 million of the increase from working capital and other items

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Performance and Cash Return

Lease and Well

- QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower well service and labor costs

- Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to lower workover expenses, labor and fuel costs

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

- QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower oil transportation expenses

- Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to lower compression-related fuel cost

General and Administrative

- QoQ : Higher due to higher employee-related expenses and professional fees

- Guidance Midpoint : Lower due to lower employee-related expenses

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

- QoQ: Lower primarily due to the addition of lower cost reserves and positive reserve revisions

- Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to the addition of lower cost reserves and positive reserve revisions

Regular Dividend and Fourth Quarter Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.975 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2025. The indicated annual rate is $3.90 per share, reflecting a 7% increase compared with 2024.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 7.8 million shares for $981 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $126 per share.

For full-year 2024, the company repurchased 25.8 million shares for $3.2 billion under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share. EOG has $5.8 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

2024 Reserves

Finding and Development Cost

Finding and development cost, excluding price revisions, decreased in 2024 to $6.68 per Boe, due to higher year-over-year well performance and cost reductions. Proved developed finding cost, excluding price revisions, was $8.71 per Boe (GAAP) and $8.04 per Boe (Non-GAAP) in 2024.

Reserve Replacement

Total proved reserves increased 6% in 2024. Extensions and discoveries added 580 MMBoe of proved reserves in 2024. Revisions other than price increased proved reserves by 215 MMBoe. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 201% of 2024 total production.

2025 Capital Program

Total expenditures for 2025 are expected to range from $6.0 to $6.4 billion, including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, dry hole costs, and other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges and transactions. The capital program also excludes certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

The disciplined capital program is anchored by steady year-over-year activity levels in the Delaware Basin, with a step up in activity in the Utica and Dorado plays. The plan delivers 3% oil volume growth and 6% total volume growth through the drilling and completion of 605 net wells across EOG's multi-basin portfolio of high return inventory.

The capital program also funds the completion of strategic infrastructure projects and international investment opportunities, including exploration projects in Trinidad and Bahrain.

EOG and Bapco Energies Entered Into a Strategic Participation Agreement in Bahrain

The companies will evaluate a natural gas exploration prospect with planned drilling activity in 2025. The transaction is subject to further government approvals.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

4Q 2024

4Q 2024 Guidance

Midpoint

Variance

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)



























United States 493.5

491.9

1.6

491.8

490.1

486.8

484.6

Trinidad 1.1

1.1

0.0

1.2

0.6

0.6

0.6

Total 494.6

493.0

1.6

493.0

490.7

487.4

485.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 252.5

260.0

(7.5)

254.3

244.8

231.7

235.8

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,840

1,825

15

1,745

1,668

1,658

1,653

Trinidad 252

250

2

225

204

200

178

Total 2,092

2,075

17

1,970

1,872

1,858

1,831



Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,095.7

1,098.9

(3.2)

1,075.7

1,047.5

1,028.8

1,026.2

Total MMBoe 100.8

101.1

(0.3)

99.0

95.3

93.6

94.4











Benchmark Price







Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 70.28









75.16

80.55

76.97

78.33

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.79









2.16

1.89

2.24

2.87



Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI4 ($/Bbl)



























United States 1.40

1.75

(0.35)

1.79

2.16

1.49

2.28

Trinidad (9.81)

(10.35)

0.54

(12.01)

(9.80)

(9.47)

(9.12)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI Total 33.9 %

32.0 %

1.9 %

29.8 %

28.7 %

31.6 %

28.5 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub5 ($/Mcf)



























United States (0.40)

(0.35)

(0.05)

(0.32)

(0.32)

(0.14)

(0.15)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.86

3.65

0.21

3.68

3.48

3.54

3.81











Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,446









1,573

1,682

1,952

1,634

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,358

1,330

28

1,497

1,668

1,703

1,512











Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 3.91

4.20

(0.29)

3.96

4.09

4.23

4.00

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3 4.37

4.45

(0.08)

4.50

4.44

4.41

4.49

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.87









1.69

1.58

1.73

2.03

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 1.87

1.90

(0.03)

1.59

1.58

1.73

2.03

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.15









10.15

10.11

10.37

10.52

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1 10.15

10.55

(0.40)

10.05

10.11

10.37

10.52

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.11

10.35

(0.24)

10.42

10.32

11.47

9.85











Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 60

60

0

43

39

46

41

Impairment (GAAP) 276









15

81

19

79

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 23

120

(97)

15

46

17

60

Capitalized Interest 13

11

2

12

10

10

9

Net Interest 38

33

5

31

36

33

35











TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 6.8 %









6.5 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

6.6 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 6.8 %

7.5 %

(0.7 %)

7.2 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

6.6 %

Income Taxes







Effective Rate 23.0 %

21.5 %

1.5 %

21.6 %

21.7 %

22.2 %

21.6 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 454

495

(41)

240

341

312

352



First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance7

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions

1Q 2025

Guidance Range



1Q 2025 Midpoint

FY 2025

Guidance Range

FY 2025 Midpoint

2024 Actual

2023 Actual

2022 Actual



































Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)































United States 495.0 - 503.0

499.0

499.5 - 507.5

503.5

490.6

475.2

460.7

Trinidad 0.8 - 1.2

1.0

0.9 - 1.3

1.1

0.8

0.6

0.6

Total 495.8 - 504.2

500.0

500.4 - 508.8

504.6

491.4

475.8

461.3

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)































Total 233.0 - 245.0

239.0

249.0 - 261.0

255.0

245.9

223.8

197.7

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)































United States 1,740 - 1,840

1,790

1,900 - 2,000

1,950

1,728

1,551

1,315

Trinidad 225 - 245

235

215 - 235

225

220

160

180

Total 1,965 - 2,085

2,025

2,115 - 2,235

2,175

1,948

1,711

1,495

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)































United States 1,018.0 - 1,054.7

1,036.4

1,065.2 - 1,101.8

1,083.5

1,024.5

957.5

877.5

Trinidad 38.3 - 42.0

40.2

36.7 - 40.5

38.6

37.6

27.3

30.7

Total 1,056.3 - 1,096.7

1,076.5

1,101.9 - 1,142.3

1,122.1

1,062.1

984.8

908.2



































Benchmark Price

































Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)



















75.72

77.61

94.23

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)



















2.27

2.74

6.64



































Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 4 ($/Bbl)































United States 0.65 - 2.15

1.40

0.20 - 2.20

1.20

1.70

1.57

2.99

Trinidad (12.95) - (11.45)

(12.20)

(8.10) - (6.10)

(7.10)

(11.29)

(9.03)

(8.07)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

Total 30.0% - 40.0 %

35.0 %

29.0% - 39.0 %

34.0 %

30.9 %

29.7 %

39.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub5 ($/Mcf)































United States (0.70) - 0.00

(0.35)

(1.35) - 0.65

(0.35)

(0.28)

(0.04)

0.63

Natural Gas Realizations8 ($/Mcf)































Trinidad 3.25 - 3.95

3.60

3.00 - 4.00

3.50

3.65

3.65

4.43



































Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)



















6,653

6,818

5,610

Capital Expenditures9 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,475 - 1,575

1,525

6,000 - 6,400

6,200

6,226

6,041

4,607



































Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)































Lease and Well 4.00 - 4.50

4.25

3.90 - 4.40

4.15

4.04

4.05

4.02

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3 4.30 - 4.80

4.55

4.30 - 4.80

4.55

4.43

4.50

4.78

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.75 - 2.05

1.90

1.65 - 1.95

1.80

1.72

1.78

1.72

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1



















1.70

1.78

1.67

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.05 - 11.35

10.70

9.85 - 11.15

10.50

10.19

10.33

10.52

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1



















10.17

10.33

10.47

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.00 - 11.00

10.50

9.90 - 10.90

10.40

10.57

9.72

10.69

Expenses ($MM)































Exploration and Dry Hole 40 - 80

60

210 - 250

230

188

182

204

Impairment (GAAP)



















391

202

382

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 30 - 110

70

240 - 320

280

100

160

269

Capitalized Interest 10 - 14

12

46 - 50

48

45

33

36

Net Interest 46 - 50

48

173 - 177

175

138

148

179



































TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.0% - 9.0 %

8.0 %

7.0% - 9.0 %

8.0 %

7.1 %

7.4 %

7.0 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1



















7.3 %

7.4 %

7.5 %

Income Taxes































Effective Rate 20.0% - 25.0 %

22.5 %

20.0% - 25.0 %

22.5 %

22.1 %

21.6 %

21.7 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 340 - 440

390

1,350 - 1,750

1,550

1,348

1,415

2,208



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results Webcast

Friday, February 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes

1) Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for each of 3Q 2024, fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024, fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.10), $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively, as set forth in "Fourth Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance" and "First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance" above. 2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income, interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate. 3) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income. 4) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month. 5) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months. 6) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). 7) The forecast items for the first quarter and full year 2025 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast. 8) The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited. 9) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day CAGR Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions GAAP Generally accepted accounting principles G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing GHG Greenhouse gas GP&T Gathering, processing & transportation expense HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange OTP Other than price QoQ Quarter over quarter TOTI Taxes other than income USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial and other derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Fourth Quarter 2024

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data Page



Income Statements 15 Volumes and Prices 17 Balance Sheets 18 Cash Flow Statements 19 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 20 Adjusted Net Income 21 Net Income Per Share 28 Adjusted Net Income Per Share 32 Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow 36 Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio 37 Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data 38 Reserve Replacement Cost Data 39 Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent 44

Income Statements



In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,182 3,252 3,717 3,597 13,748

3,480 3,692 3,488 3,261 13,921

Natural Gas Liquids 490 409 501 484 1,884

513 515 524 554 2,106

Natural Gas 517 334 417 476 1,744

382 303 372 494 1,551

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts, Net 376 101 43 298 818

237 (47) 79 (65) 204

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,390 1,465 1,478 1,473 5,806

1,459 1,519 1,481 1,341 5,800

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 69 (9) 35 - 95

26 20 (7) (23) 16

Other, Net 20 21 21 29 91

26 23 28 23 100

Total 6,044 5,573 6,212 6,357 24,186

6,123 6,025 5,965 5,585 23,698



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 359 348 369 378 1,454

396 390 392 394 1,572

Gathering, Processing and

Transportation Costs (A) 395 396 406 423 1,620

413 423 445 441 1,722

Exploration Costs 50 47 43 41 181

45 34 43 52 174

Dry Hole Costs 1 - - - 1

1 5 - 8 14

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19 81 15 276 391

Marketing Costs 1,361 1,456 1,383 1,509 5,709

1,404 1,490 1,500 1,323 5,717

Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

General and Administrative 145 142 161 192 640

162 151 167 189 669

Taxes Other Than Income 329 313 341 301 1,284

338 337 283 291 1,249

Total 3,472 3,603 3,655 3,853 14,583

3,852 3,895 3,876 3,993 15,616



























Operating Income 2,572 1,970 2,557 2,504 9,603

2,271 2,130 2,089 1,592 8,082

Other Income, Net 65 51 52 66 234

62 66 76 70 274

Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 2,637 2,021 2,609 2,570 9,837

2,333 2,196 2,165 1,662 8,356

Interest Expense, Net 42 35 36 35 148

33 36 31 38 138

Income Before Income Taxes 2,595 1,986 2,573 2,535 9,689

2,300 2,160 2,134 1,624 8,218

Income Tax Provision 572 433 543 547 2,095

511 470 461 373 1,815

Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.8250 0.8250 0.8250 2.4100 5.8850

0.9100 0.9100 0.9100 0.9750 3.7050

Net Income Per Share























Basic 3.46 2.68 3.51 3.43 13.07

3.11 2.97 2.97 2.25 11.31

Diluted 3.45 2.66 3.48 3.42 13.00

3.10 2.95 2.95 2.23 11.25

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 584 580 579 579 581

575 569 564 557 566

Diluted 587 584 583 581 584

577 572 568 561 569







(A) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 457.1 476.0 482.8 484.6 475.2

486.8 490.1 491.8 493.5 490.6

Trinidad 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6

0.6 0.6 1.2 1.1 0.8

Total 457.7 476.6 483.3 485.2 475.8

487.4 490.7 493.0 494.6 491.4



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 77.27 $ 74.98 $ 83.61 $ 80.61 $ 79.18

$ 78.46 $ 82.71 $ 76.95 $ 71.68 $ 77.42

Trinidad 68.98 64.88 71.38 69.21 65.58

67.50 70.75 63.15 60.47 64.43

Composite 77.26 74.97 83.60 80.60 79.17

78.45 82.69 76.92 71.66 77.40



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9

Total 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 25.67 $ 20.85 $ 23.56 $ 22.29 $ 23.07

$ 24.32 $ 23.11 $ 22.42 $ 23.85 $ 23.40

Composite 25.67 20.85 23.56 22.29 23.07

24.32 23.11 22.42 23.85 23.40



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,475 1,513 1,562 1,653 1,551

1,658 1,668 1,745 1,840 1,728

Trinidad 164 155 142 178 160

200 204 225 252 220

Total 1,639 1,668 1,704 1,831 1,711

1,858 1,872 1,970 2,092 1,948



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 3.47 $ 2.07 $ 2.59 $ 2.72 $ 2.70

$ 2.10 $ 1.57 $ 1.84 $ 2.39 $ 1.99

Trinidad 3.87 3.45 3.41 3.81 3.65

3.54 3.48 3.68 3.86 3.65

Composite 3.51 2.20 2.66 2.82 2.79

2.26 1.78 2.05 2.57 2.17



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 915.0 943.8 974.2 995.8 957.5

994.7 1,013.0 1,037.1 1,052.7 1,024.5

Trinidad 28.0 26.5 24.3 30.4 27.3

34.1 34.5 38.6 43.0 37.6

Total 943.0 970.3 998.5 1,026.2 984.8

1,028.8 1,047.5 1,075.7 1,095.7 1,062.1



























Total MMBoe (C) 84.9 88.3 91.9 94.4 359.4

93.6 95.3 99.0 100.8 388.7

































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024). (C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2023

2024



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278

5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092

Accounts Receivable, Net 2,455 2,263 2,927 2,716

2,688 2,657 2,545 2,650

Inventories 1,131 1,355 1,379 1,275

1,154 1,069 1,038 985

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities - - - 106

110 4 - -

Other (A) 580 524 626 560

684 642 460 503

Total 9,184 8,906 10,258 9,935

9,928 9,803 10,165 11,230























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,907 69,178 70,730 72,090

73,356 74,615 75,887 77,091

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 5,101 5,282 5,355 5,497

5,768 6,078 6,314 6,418

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 73,008 74,460 76,085 77,587

79,124 80,693 82,201 83,509

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (42,785) (43,550) (44,362) (45,290)

(46,047) (47,049) (48,075) (49,297)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 30,223 30,910 31,723 32,297

33,077 33,644 34,126 34,212

Deferred Income Taxes 31 33 33 42

38 44 42 39

Other Assets 1,587 1,638 1,633 1,583

1,753 1,733 1,818 1,705

Total Assets 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,438 2,205 2,464 2,437

2,389 2,436 2,290 2,464

Accrued Taxes Payable 637 425 605 466

786 600 855 1,007

Dividends Payable 482 478 478 526

523 516 513 539

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 31 22 22 -

- 8 32 116

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 33 34 34 34

34 534 34 532

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 354 335 337 325

318 303 338 315

Other 253 232 285 286

223 231 344 381

Total 4,228 3,731 4,225 4,074

4,273 4,628 4,406 5,354























Long-Term Debt 3,787 3,780 3,772 3,765

3,757 3,250 3,742 4,220

Other Liabilities 2,620 2,581 2,698 2,526

2,533 2,456 2,480 2,395

Deferred Income Taxes 4,943 5,138 5,194 5,402

5,597 5,731 5,949 5,866

Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206 206 206

Additional Paid in Capital 6,219 6,257 6,133 6,166

6,188 6,219 6,058 6,090

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8) (9) (7) (9)

(8) (8) (9) (4)

Retained Earnings 19,423 20,497 22,047 22,634

23,897 25,071 26,231 26,941

Common Stock Held in Treasury (393) (694) (621) (907)

(1,647) (2,329) (2,912) (3,882)

Total Stockholders' Equity 25,447 26,257 27,758 28,090

28,636 29,159 29,574 29,351

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186







(A) Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.

Cash Flow Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19 81 15 276 391

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 34 35 57 51 177

45 45 58 51 199

Deferred Income Taxes 234 194 56 199 683

199 128 220 (80) 467

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (69) 9 (35) - (95)

(26) (20) 7 23 (16)

Other, Net 4 2 (1) 22 27

9 3 2 3 17

Dry Hole Costs 1 - - - 1

1 5 - 8 14

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net (376) (101) (43) (298) (818)

(237) 47 (79) 65 (204)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (123) (30) 23 18 (112)

55 79 61 19 214

Other, Net (1) - (1) - (2)

- - - - -

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 338 137 (714) 201 (38)

58 33 109 (99) 101

Inventories (77) (226) (28) 100 (231)

117 75 30 37 259

Accounts Payable (77) (231) 238 (49) (119)

(58) 29 (159) 152 (36)

Accrued Taxes Payable 232 (212) 180 (139) 61

319 (185) 256 151 541

Other Assets 52 43 (92) 36 39

(161) 42 197 (34) 44

Other Liabilities 193 (47) 54 (16) 184

(71) (20) 108 6 23

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 35 250 28 (18) 295

(229) (127) 59 (85) (382)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,305) (1,341) (1,379) (1,360) (5,385)

(1,485) (1,357) (1,263) (1,248) (5,353)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (319) (180) (139) (162) (800)

(350) (313) (239) (117) (1,019)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 92 29 14 5 140

9 10 - 4 23

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229 127 (59) 85 382

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,567) (1,742) (1,532) (1,499) (6,340)

(1,597) (1,533) (1,561) (1,276) (5,967)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Borrowings - - - - -

- - - 985 985

Long-Term Debt Repayments (1,250) - - - (1,250)

- - - - -

Dividends Paid (1,067) (480) (494) (1,345) (3,386)

(525) (520) (533) (509) (2,087)

Treasury Stock Purchased (317) (302) (109) (310) (1,038)

(759) (699) (795) (993) (3,246)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 9 1 10 20

- 11 - 11 22

Debt Issuance Costs - (8) - - (8)

- - - (2) (2)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (8) (8) (8) (32)

(8) (9) (8) (8) (33)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (2,642) (789) (610) (1,653) (5,694)

(1,292) (1,217) (1,336) (516) (4,361)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash - - - - -

- - - (1) (1)

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (954) (254) 562 (48) (694)

14 139 691 970 1,814

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,972 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,972

5,278 5,292 5,431 6,122 5,278

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278 5,278

5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092 7,092





Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.









A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.









As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.









EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.









The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.









In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.









Direct ATROR









The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.



Adjusted Net Income In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















4Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,624

(373)

1,251

2.23

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 65

(14)

51

0.10

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 19

(4)

15

0.03

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 23

(4)

19

0.03

Add: Certain Impairments 254

(55)

199

0.35

Adjustments to Net Income 361

(77)

284

0.51



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,985

(450)

1,535

2.74



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











557

Diluted











561







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































3Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,134

(461)

1,673

2.95

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (79)

17

(62)

(0.11)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 61

(13)

48

0.08

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 7

(2)

5

0.01

Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income (37)

8

(29)

(0.06)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,097

(453)

1,644

2.89



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











564

Diluted











568







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















2Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,160

(470)

1,690

2.95

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 47

(10)

37

0.07

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 79

(17)

62

0.11

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (20)

5

(15)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments 35

(2)

33

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income 141

(24)

117

0.21



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,301

(494)

1,807

3.16



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











569

Diluted











572







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,300

(511)

1,789

3.10

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (237)

51

(186)

(0.31)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 55

(12)

43

0.07

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (26)

4

(22)

(0.04)

Add: Certain Impairments 2

-

2

-

Adjustments to Net Income (206)

43

(163)

(0.28)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,094

(468)

1,626

2.82



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











575

Diluted











577







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, such amount was $55 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































4Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,535

(547)

1,988

3.42

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (298)

64

(234)

(0.40)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 18

(4)

14

0.02

Add: Certain Impairments 19

(4)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (261)

56

(205)

(0.35)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,274

(491)

1,783

3.07



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











579

Diluted











581







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















FY 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (204)

44

(160)

(0.28)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 214

(46)

168

0.30

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)

3

(13)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments 291

(57)

234

0.41

Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income 259

(50)

209

0.37



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











566

Diluted











569

























(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















FY 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,689

(2,095)

7,594

13.00

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (818)

176

(642)

(1.09)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (112)

24

(88)

(0.15)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (95)

20

(75)

(0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments 42

(6)

36

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income (983)

214

(769)

(1.31)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,706

(1,881)

6,825

11.69



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











581

Diluted











584







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.95











Realized Price







4Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 42.74





Less: 3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (44.31)





Subtotal (1.57)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Total Change in Revenue (158)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 35





Change in Net Income (123)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.22)











Volumes







4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Less: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (99.0)





Subtotal 1.8





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 15.88





Change in Margin 29





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (6)





Change in Net Income 23





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.04











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.57





Less: 4Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.26)





Subtotal 0.31





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 31





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (7)





Change in Net Income 24





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.04



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





4Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts (65)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 14





After Tax - (a) (51)





Less: 3Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 79





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (17)





After Tax - (b) 62





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (113)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.20)











Other (1)



(0.38)











4Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.23











4Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 561











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











FY 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



13.00











Realized Price







FY 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 45.22





Less: FY 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (48.34)





Subtotal (3.12)





Multiplied by: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7





Total Change in Revenue (1,213)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 267





Change in Net Income (946)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(1.66)











Volumes







FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7





Less: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (359.4)





Subtotal 29.3





Multiplied by: FY 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 19.40





Change in Margin 568





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (125)





Change in Net Income 443





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.78











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







FY 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.05





Less: FY 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.76)





Subtotal (0.71)





Multiplied by: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (276)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 61





Change in Net Income (215)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.38)



Net Income Per Share (Continued)







In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





FY 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts 204





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (44)





After Tax - (a) 160





Less: FY 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 818





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (176)





After Tax - (b) 642





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (482)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.85)











Other (1)



0.36











FY 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



11.25











FY 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 569











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.89











Realized Price







4Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 42.74





Less: 3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (44.31)





Subtotal (1.57)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Total Change in Revenue (158)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 35





Change in Net Income (123)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.22)











Volumes







4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Less: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (99.0)





Subtotal 1.8





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 18.40





Change in Margin 33





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (7)





Change in Net Income 26





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.05











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.47





Less: 4Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.26)





Subtotal 0.21





Multiplied by: 4Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 100.8





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 21





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (5)





Change in Net Income 16





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.03



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





4Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts 19





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (4)





After Tax - (a) 15





3Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts 61





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (13)





After Tax - (b) 48





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (33)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.06)











Other (1)



0.05











4Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.74











4Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 561











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







FY 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



11.69







Realized Price





FY 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 45.22



Less: FY 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (48.34)



Subtotal (3.12)



Multiplied by: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7



Total Change in Revenue (1,213)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 267



Change in Net Income (946)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(1.66)







Volumes





FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7



Less: FY 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (359.4)



Subtotal 29.3



Multiplied by: FY 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 20.09



Change in Margin 589



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (130)



Change in Net Income 459



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.81







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





FY 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.05



Less: FY 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.74)



Subtotal (0.69)



Multiplied by: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 388.7



Change in Before-Tax Net Income (268)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 59



Change in Net Income (209)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.37)

Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



FY 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 214



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (46)



After Tax - (a) 168



FY 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (112)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 24



After Tax - (b) (88)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 256



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.45







Other (1)



0.70







FY 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



11.62







FY 2024 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 569

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)











































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.



2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (338) (137) 714 (201) 38

(58) (33) (109) 99 (101)

Inventories 77 226 28 (100) 231

(117) (75) (30) (37) (259)

Accounts Payable 77 231 (238) 49 119

58 (29) 159 (152) 36

Accrued Taxes Payable (232) 212 (180) 139 (61)

(319) 185 (256) (151) (541)

Other Assets (52) (43) 92 (36) (39)

161 (42) (197) 34 (44)

Other Liabilities (193) 47 (54) 16 (184)

71 20 (108) (6) (23)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229 127 (59) 85 382

Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 2,559 2,563 3,038 2,989 11,149

2,928 3,042 2,988 2,635 11,593

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,489) (1,521) (1,519) (1,512) (6,041)

(1,703) (1,668) (1,497) (1,358) (6,226)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,070 1,042 1,519 1,477 5,108

1,225 1,374 1,491 1,277 5,367



(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,717 1,664 1,803 1,634 6,818

1,952 1,682 1,573 1,446 6,653

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (10) (26) (191) (30) (257)

(21) 60 (11) (26) 2

Non-Cash Development Drilling - (35) (50) (5) (90)

- - - - -

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (31) (28) (1) (39) (99)

(31) (34) (17) (3) (85)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (4) (6) 1 (7) (16)

(21) (5) - (7) (33)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment (133) (1) - - (134)

(131) (1) (5) - (137)

Exploration Costs (50) (47) (43) (41) (181)

(45) (34) (43) (52) (174)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,489 1,521 1,519 1,512 6,041

1,703 1,668 1,497 1,358 6,226



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 29,351

29,574

29,159

28,636

28,090























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 4,752

3,776

3,784

3,791

3,799

Less: Cash (7,092)

(6,122)

(5,431)

(5,292)

(5,278)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)

(1,501)

(1,479)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 34,103

33,350

32,943

32,427

31,889























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 27,011

27,228

27,512

27,135

26,611























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %

11.7 %

11.9 %























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -8.7 %

-8.6 %

-6.0 %

-5.5 %

-5.6 %



Proved Reserves and Reserve Replacement Data

(Unaudited)



















2024 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation Summary United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total

Crude Oil and Condensate (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 1,754

2

-

1,756

Revisions 71

-

-

71

Purchases in Place 3

-

-

3

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 228

-

-

228

Sales in Place (8)

-

-

(8)

Production (180)

-

-

(180)

Ending Reserves 1,868

2

-

1,870



















Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 1,254

-

-

1,254

Revisions 31

-

-

31

Purchases in Place 2

-

-

2

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 164

-

-

164

Sales in Place (3)

-

-

(3)

Production (90)

-

-

(90)

Ending Reserves 1,358

-

-

1,358



















Natural Gas (Bcf)















Beginning Reserves 8,630

300

-

8,930

Revisions (202)

2

-

(200)

Purchases in Place 10

-

-

10

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 1,098

23

-

1,121

Sales in Place (14)

-

-

(14)

Production (644)

(81)

-

(725)

Ending Reserves 8,878

244

-

9,122



















Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Beginning Reserves 4,447

51

-

4,498

Revisions 68

1

-

69

Purchases in Place 6

-

-

6

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 576

4

-

580

Sales in Place (14)

-

-

(14)

Production (377)

(14)

-

(391)

Ending Reserves 4,706

42

-

4,748



















Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)















At December 31, 2023 2,322

27

-

2,349

At December 31, 2024 2,542

24

-

2,566



















2024 Exploration and Development Expenditures ($ Millions)



















Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties 229

-

1

230

Exploration Costs 286

115

28

429

Development Costs 4,820

124

-

4,944

Total Drilling 5,335

239

29

5,603

Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 33

-

-

33

Asset Retirement Costs (37)

8

27

(2)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 5,331

247

56

5,634

Gathering, Processing and Other 1,017

2

-

1,019

Total Expenditures 6,348

249

56

6,653

Proceeds from Sales in Place (23)

-

-

(23)

Net Expenditures 6,325

249

56

6,630



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) *















All-in Total, Net of Revisions 7.85

47.00

-

8.17

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 6.41

47.00

-

6.68



















Reserve Replacement *















Drilling Only 153 %

29 %

0 %

148 %

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 169 %

36 %

0 %

164 %

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 207 %

36 %

0 %

201 %

All-in Total, Liquids 181 %

0 %

0 %

181 %



















* See following reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology



Reserve Replacement Cost Data

(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)



















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,331

247

56

5,634

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 37

(8)

(27)

2

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (85)

-

-

(85)

Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (33)

-

-

(33)

Exploration Expenses (154)

(4)

(16)

(174)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 5,096

235

13

5,344



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,331

247

56

5,634

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 37

(8)

(27)

2

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (85)

-

-

(85)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (24)

-

-

(24)

Exploration Expenses (154)

(4)

(16)

(174)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 5,105

235

13

5,353



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,348

249

56

6,653

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 37

(8)

(27)

2

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (85)

-

-

(85)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (24)

-

-

(24)

Exploration Expenses (154)

(4)

(16)

(174)

Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 6,122

237

13

6,372



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Revisions Due to Price - (c) (146)

-

-

(146)

Revisions Other Than Price 214

1

-

215

Purchases in Place 6

-

-

6

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 576

4

-

580

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 650

5

-

655

Sales in Place (14)

-

-

(14)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f) 636

5

-

641



















Production - (g) 377

14

-

391



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)















Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 8.85

58.75

-

9.21

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 7.85

47.00

-

8.17

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c)) 6.41

47.00

-

6.68



















Reserve Replacement















Drilling Only - (d / g) 153 %

29 %

0 %

148 %

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (f / g) 169 %

36 %

0 %

164 %

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - ((f - c) / g) 207 %

36 %

0 %

201 %





















Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued)

(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 United States

Trinidad

Other International

Total



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Liquids (MMBbl)















Revisions 102

-

-

102

Purchases in Place 5

-

-

5

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (h) 392

-

-

392

Total Proved Reserve Additions 499

-

-

499

Sales in Place (11)

-

-

(11)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (i) 488

-

-

488



















Production - (j) 270

-

-

270



















Reserve Replacement - Liquids















Drilling Only - (h / j) 145 %

0 %

0 %

145 %

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (i / j) 181 %

0 %

0 %

181 %



Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued)



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)









For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024









Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe) Total

Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) - (k) 5,634

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 2

Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (230)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (33)

Exploration Expenses (174)

Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (l) 5,199







Total Proved Reserves - Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (MMBoe) 580

Add: Conversion of Proved Undeveloped Reserves to Proved Developed 370

Less: Proved Undeveloped Extensions and Discoveries (479)

Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries (MMBoe) 471







Total Proved Reserves - Revisions (MMBoe) 69

Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Revisions 66

Proved Developed - Revisions Due to Price 41

Proved Developed Reserves - Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) 176







Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries Plus Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe) - (m) 647







Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) (GAAP) - (k / m) 8.71







Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) (Non-GAAP) - (l / m) 8.04



Reserve Replacement Cost Data In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)

































The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





















2024

2023

2022

2021



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 5,634

6,018

5,229

3,969

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 2

(257)

(298)

(127)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (85)

(99)

(127)

(45)

Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (33)

(16)

(419)

(100)

Non-Cash Development Drilling -

(90)

-

-

Exploration Expenses (174)

(181)

(159)

(154)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 5,344

5,375

4,226

3,543



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) - (b) 5,634

6,018

5,229

3,969

Less: Asset Retirement Costs 2

(257)

(298)

(127)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (85)

(99)

(127)

(45)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (24)

(6)

(26)

(5)

Non-Cash Development Drilling -

(90)

-

-

Exploration Expenses (174)

(181)

(159)

(154)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,353

5,385

4,619

3,638



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Revisions Due to Price - (d) (146)

(110)

11

194

Revisions Other Than Price 215

139

325

(308)

Purchases in Place 6

2

16

9

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (e) 580

607

560

952

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (f) 655

638

912

847

Sales in Place (14)

(17)

(88)

(11)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 641

621

824

836



















Production 391

361

333

309



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)















Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / e) 9.21

8.86

7.55

3.72

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (c / f) 8.17

8.44

5.06

4.30

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (GAAP) - (b / (f - d)) 7.03

8.05

5.80

6.08

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (Non-GAAP) - (c / (f - d)) 6.68

7.20

5.13

5.57



Reserve Replacement Cost Data (Continued) In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



























2020

2019

2018















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,718

6,628

6,420

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (197)

(98)

(291)

Total Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (135)

(380)

(124)

Exploration Expenses (146)

(140)

(149)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) 3,123

5,824

5,786















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) - (b) 3,718

6,628

6,420

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (197)

(98)

(291)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (15)

(52)

(71)

Exploration Expenses (146)

(140)

(149)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,243

6,152

5,839















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)











Revisions Due to Price - (d) (278)

(60)

35

Revisions Other Than Price (89)

-

(40)

Purchases in Place 10

17

12

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (e) 564

750

670

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (f) 207

707

677

Sales in Place (31)

(5)

(11)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 176

702

666















Production 285

301

265















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)











Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / e) 5.54

7.77

8.64

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (c / f) 15.67

8.70

8.62

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (GAAP) - (b / (f - d)) 7.67

8.64

10.00

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (Non-GAAP) - (c / (f - d)) 6.69

8.02

9.10



Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)























EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023























Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 100.8

99.0

95.3

93.6

94.4























Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 5,585

5,965

6,025

6,123

6,357

Total Operating Expenses (c) 3,993

3,876

3,895

3,852

3,853

Operating Income (d) 1,592

2,089

2,130

2,271

2,504























Wellhead Revenues



















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,261

3,488

3,692

3,480

3,597

Natural Gas Liquids 554

524

515

513

484

Natural Gas 494

372

303

382

476

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 4,309

4,384

4,510

4,375

4,557























Operating Costs



















Lease and Well 394

392

390

396

378

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 441

445

423

413

423

General and Administrative (GAAP) 189

167

151

162

192

Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees -

(10)

-

-

-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3) 189

157

151

162

192

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 291

283

337

338

301

Add: Severance Tax Refund -

31

-

-

-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4) 291

314

337

338

301

Interest Expense, Net 38

31

36

33

35

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (f) 1,353

1,318

1,337

1,342

1,329

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (g) 1,353

1,339

1,337

1,342

1,329























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 1,019

1,031

984

1,074

930























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 2,372

2,349

2,321

2,416

2,259

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 2,372

2,370

2,321

2,416

2,259























Exploration Costs 52

43

34

45

41

Dry Hole Costs 8

-

5

1

-

Impairments 276

15

81

19

79

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 336

58

120

65

120

Less: Certain Impairments (2) (254)

-

(35)

(2)

(19)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 82

58

85

63

101























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) -

(j) 2,708

2,407

2,441

2,481

2,379

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 2,454

2,428

2,406

2,479

2,360























Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 1,601

1,977

2,069

1,894

2,178

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 1,855

1,956

2,104

1,896

2,197



Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











































4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)









































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 55.41

60.25

63.22

65.42

67.34

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 39.62

39.15

40.87

41.16

40.81

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a) 15.79

21.10

22.35

24.26

26.53























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 42.74

44.31

47.31

46.73

48.27























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a) 13.42

13.32

14.03

14.33

14.08























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 29.32

30.99

33.28

32.40

34.19























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 23.53

23.74

24.35

25.80

23.93























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 19.21

20.57

22.96

20.93

24.34























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 26.86

24.33

25.61

26.49

25.20























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)] 15.88

19.98

21.70

20.24

23.07























Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)









































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a) 13.42

13.53

14.03

14.33

14.08























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 29.32

30.78

33.28

32.40

34.19























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 23.53

23.95

24.35

25.80

23.93























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 19.21

20.36

22.96

20.93

24.34























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 24.34

24.54

25.24

26.47

25.00























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)] 18.40

19.77

22.07

20.26

23.27

























Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





























2024

2023

2022

2021























Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)



388.7

359.4

331.5

302.5























Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)



23,698

24,186

25,702

18,642

Total Operating Expenses (c)



15,616

14,583

15,736

12,540

Operating Income (Loss) (d)



8,082

9,603

9,966

6,102























Wellhead Revenues



















Crude Oil and Condensate



13,921

13,748

16,367

11,125

Natural Gas Liquids



2,106

1,884

2,648

1,812

Natural Gas



1,551

1,744

3,781

2,444

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)



17,578

17,376

22,796

15,381























Operating Costs



















Lease and Well



1,572

1,454

1,331

1,135

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)



1,722

1,620

1,587

1,422

General and Administrative (GAAP)



669

640

570

511

Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees



(10)

-

(16)

-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)



659

640

554

511

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)



1,249

1,284

1,585

1,047

Add: Severance Tax Refund



31

-

115

-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)



1,280

1,284

1,700

1,047

Interest Expense, Net



138

148

179

178

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)



5,350

5,146

5,252

4,293

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)



5,371

5,146

5,351

4,293























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)



4,108

3,492

3,542

3,651























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)



9,458

8,638

8,794

7,944

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)



9,479

8,638

8,893

7,944























Exploration Costs



174

181

159

154

Dry Hole Costs



14

1

45

71

Impairments



391

202

382

376

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)



579

384

586

601

Less: Certain Impairments (2)



(291)

(42)

(113)

(15)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)



288

342

473

586























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)



10,037

9,022

9,380

8,545

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)



9,767

8,980

9,366

8,530























Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))



7,541

8,354

13,416

6,836

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))



7,811

8,396

13,430

6,851



Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

























2024

2023

2022

2021























Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)









































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)



60.97

67.30

77.53

61.63

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)



40.18

40.58

47.47

41.46

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)



20.79

26.72

30.06

20.17























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)



45.22

48.34

68.77

50.84























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)



13.76

14.31

15.84

14.19























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]



31.46

34.03

52.93

36.65























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)



24.33

24.03

26.53

26.26























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]



20.89

24.31

42.24

24.58























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)



25.82

25.10

28.30

28.25























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (j) / (a)]



19.40

23.24

40.47

22.59























Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)









































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)



13.82

14.31

16.14

14.19























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) -

(g) / (a)]



31.40

34.03

52.63

36.65























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)



24.39

24.03

26.83

26.26























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]



20.83

24.31

41.94

24.58























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)



25.13

24.98

28.26

28.20























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (k) / (a)]



20.09

23.36

40.51

22.64







(1) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income. (2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). (3) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring. (4) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

