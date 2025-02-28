Gravity Game Hub Announced The Grand Launch Of Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY), announced its brand new game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, has launched globally (except some countries and regions like Mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao) which is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery platforms following a successful Pre-Registration period. Over 1,000,000 other players ready to begin their adventure through time on February 20th, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was created based on the original Ragnarok Online lore and has been reimagined as an idle RPG. With an emphasis on guaranteeing simple gameplay, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was developed as an RPG which can be compatible even in low spec mobile devices and provides easy playability.

President of Gravity Game Hub (GGH), Harry Choi said, "We received tons of positive response and succeed to reached 1 million of pre-registered players. This launch marks a major milestone, and we can't wait for them to start their new journey". "As an official continuation of Ragnarok IP, a game enjoyed by 230 million players globally, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus will be an exciting addition for Ragnarok fans to embark in a new adventure with a low time investment." continued by Harry Choi.

Key Features

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus blends idle gameplay with deep strategy, ensuring a rewarding experience for both casual and hardcore players.

Seamless Idle Experience - Enjoy hands-free progression as your Heroes battle, level up, and collect rewards even while you're offline.

Strategic Customization - Assemble and upgrade your ultimate team with a vast selection of characters, skills, and gear combinations.

Endless Replayability - Dive into diverse game modes, including MVP Raid (PvE), Hall of Valor (PvP), and an expansive world full of adventure.

Pet & Buddy System - Strengthen your journey with loyal companions who aid you in battle.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

Genre: Idle RPG

Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)

Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureglobal

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roidleadventureplus

Discord: https://discord.gg/roidleadventureplus

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629349/Ragnarok_Idle_Adventure_Plus_Grand_Launch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-hub-announced-the-grand-launch-of-ragnarok-idle-adventure-plus-302388381.html