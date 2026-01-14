Anzeige
WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 18:15
54,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,60050,5013:13
53,5054,0007:30
14.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Launching in France, Italy, Germany, the Middle East, Egypt and Algeria on January 14, 2026

Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Hub PTE., Ltd. ("Gravity Game Hub"), Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in France, Italy, Germany, the Middle East, Egypt and Algeria on January 14, 2026.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation reinterprets the original Ragnarok Online with a fresh story and modernized graphics, while promoting fair item acquisition and free-trade system. It also provides cross-platform play between the Mobile and PC versions. The Mobile version of Ragnarok X: Next Generation is available for download on Google Play, Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, Xiaomi GetApps and other platforms for download in each respective region. The PC version can be installed from official website and Steam. Ragnarok X: Next Generation supports a total of 10 languages including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation had previously launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Southeast Asia, Korea, China, North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland, where it continues global success with ongoing updates and various collaborations. In particular, the U.S. server, which opened in May 2025, was well received by local users, and raised attention from France, Italy, Germany, the Middle East, Egypt and Algeria, even before the launch.

Gravity stated, "Ragnarok X: Next Generation has been recognized for its game play in multiple regions where it was previously launched, with its modernized graphics and diverse content. We have enhanced localization and overall game quality to provide satisfying game play to users this time as well. We look forward to your interest and participation."

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Website]

https://eu-me.ragnarokx.net/

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/uCUfchgZ6r

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=global.eu.thedream.and.rox

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Apple App Store Download Page]

https://itunes.apple.com/dk/app/id6751268548?mt=8&at=1l3vntR&ct=qm

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801


