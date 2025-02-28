Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Year-End Report 2024

Klaria year-end report 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2024

Summary of the report

Fourth quarter of 2024

The group in total

- Net sales 1.1 MSEK (1.3 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.3 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 9.3 MSEK (1.9 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -15.6 MSEK (-9.5 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.11 SEK (-0.09 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 1.0 MSEK (9.5 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 0.6 MSEK (1.2 MSEK)

- Equity as of December 31 amounted to 3.3 MSEK (41.1 MSEK)

The period January- December 2024

The group in total

- Net sales 2.2 MSEK (8.5 MSEK)

- Other income 0.1 MSEK (0.5 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the period amounted to 22.1 MSEK (24.9 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -47.8 MSEK (-35.8 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the period amounted to -0.38 SEK (-0.36 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -12.0 MSEK (-9.1 MSEK)

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

investor.relations@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.