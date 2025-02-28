Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October-31 December 2024

28.2.2025 07:39:57 CET | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for Q1 2023/24. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

A first quarter with revenue as expected and satisfactory earnings.

Revenue increased by 4.1% to DKK 5,523 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 239 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.3%.

Order intake of DKK 5.4 billion and order backlog of DKK 24.2 billion.

Very positive cash flow from operating activities of DKK 854 million, affected by DKK 566 million from a decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2024/25

The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged:

Revenue growth of 0 to 5%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 21.7 to 22.8 billion.

EBIT in the range of DKK 1,050-1,150 million.

The effect from the investment in ArtiCon P/f, which was approved by the Faroese competition authorities on 25 February, is not included in the above expectations.

"The quarter shows a satisfactory result with a good order intake and a market demanding the Aarsleff Group's expertise. We continue to experience high activity, especially within construction projects related to the green transition and energy supply. At the same time, we are pleased that we have strengthened our position in the North Atlantic with the investment in the Faroese company ArtiCon."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

Group CEO

