Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2024-31 March 2025

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first six months of 2024/25. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

The first six months generated revenue in line with expectations and satisfactory earnings.

Revenue increased by 2.9% to DKK 10,780 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 465 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.3%.

Order intake of DKK 11.7 billion and order backlog of DKK 25.2 billion.

Very positive cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,663 million, affected by DKK 997 million from a decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2024/25

The outlook for the full financial year was adjusted on 14 May:

Revenue growth of 2 to 6%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 22 to 23 billion against previously DKK 21.7 to 22.8 billion.

EBIT between DKK 1,100 to 1,200 million against previously DKK 1,050 to 1,150 million.



"The first six months show a satisfactory result with a good order intake and a market demanding the Aarsleff Group's expertise. Our focus on the Northern European market and primarily public customers means that we are only affected to a limited extent by the particular geopolitical situation. We also see potential in the region's increased focus on defence, just as we continue to see many opportunities withing energy and infrastructure."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

Group CEO

Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Wednesday 28 May at 11:00

Participants must use this link: Aarsleff | Interim Financial Report Q2 2024/25

