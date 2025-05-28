Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516 | Ticker-Symbol: PE9
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 09:01
79,40 Euro
+0,63 % +0,50
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,4078,5013:31
78,4078,5013:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2024-31 March 2025

28.5.2025 08:26:47 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Half Year financial report

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first six months of 2024/25. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

  • The first six months generated revenue in line with expectations and satisfactory earnings.
  • Revenue increased by 2.9% to DKK 10,780 million.
  • EBIT amounted to DKK 465 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.3%.
  • Order intake of DKK 11.7 billion and order backlog of DKK 25.2 billion.
  • Very positive cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,663 million, affected by DKK 997 million from a decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2024/25

The outlook for the full financial year was adjusted on 14 May:

  • Revenue growth of 2 to 6%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 22 to 23 billion against previously DKK 21.7 to 22.8 billion.
  • EBIT between DKK 1,100 to 1,200 million against previously DKK 1,050 to 1,150 million.


"The first six months show a satisfactory result with a good order intake and a market demanding the Aarsleff Group's expertise. Our focus on the Northern European market and primarily public customers means that we are only affected to a limited extent by the particular geopolitical situation. We also see potential in the region's increased focus on defence, just as we continue to see many opportunities withing energy and infrastructure."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen
Group CEO

Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Wednesday 28 May at 11:00

Participants must use this link: Aarsleff | Interim Financial Report Q2 2024/25

Contacts

  • Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.

Original release

  • Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2024-31 March 2025
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.