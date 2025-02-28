Xintela AB: Xintela AB Year-end Report 2024

Summary of the year-end report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.

The Group

Forth quarter 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 1,090 (78).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 11,712 (loss: 12,175).

Loss per share* was SEK 0.02 (loss: 0.03).



Full year 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 4,215 (78).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 41,534 (loss: 58,367).

Loss per share* was SEK 0.07 (loss: 0.13).



The Parent company

Forth quarter 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 1,090 (78).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 7,283 (loss: 9,467).



Full year 2024

Income amounted to TSEK 4,215 (78).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 31,508 (loss: 39,935).

At December 31, 2024, the equity/assets ratio** was 54 % (78).

Significant events in the forth quarter of 2024

• Xintela's main owner Flerie undertakes to exercise warrants of approximately SEK 28 million and to provide a bridge loan of SEK 9 million.

• Xintela announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO3, which provided the Company with approximately SEK 29.1 million.

Significant events after the end of the period

Xintelas has not presented any significant events after the turn of the year.

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/investorsreports.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se

About Xintela

Xintela develops medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy based on the Company's cell surface marker integrin a10ß1 which is found on mesenchymal stem cells and on certain aggressive cancer cells. The stem cell marker is used to select and quality-assure the patent-protected stem cell product XSTEM®, which is in clinical development for treatment of knee osteoarthritis and difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. The company produces XSTEM for the clinical studies in its GMP-approved manufacturing facility. In cancer therapy, which is run by the wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, therapeutic antibodies, targeting integrin a10ß1 (First-in-Class) are being developed for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and the brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).