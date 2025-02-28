STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2024, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.Gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the revised 0.6 percent growth in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of increase was only 0.2 percent.On the expenditure side, household consumption increased 0.7 percent with increases in most consumption purposes. Government consumption rose 0.1 percent.Gross fixed capital formation grew 1.8 percent due to increased investments in buildings and constructions. Net exports contributed positively as exports rose by 0.7 percent amid a 0.5 percent fall in imports.Compared to last year, GDP advanced 1.8 percent, revised upwardly from 1.1 percent, after growing 1.4 percent in the preceding three-month period.GDP in the full year of 2024 increased by 1.0 percent compared with 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX