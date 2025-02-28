Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 till sampling program conducted on its 100% owned Gazeebow South property located along the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") in Central Newfoundland. Additional elevated gold grain counts from this follow-up program highlight the endowment potential for the interpreted northern extension of the Appleton Fault Zone and related splays to be a source of gold mineralization on the Gazeebow South property.

Highlights Include:

The 2024 tills program at the Gazeebow South property was planned to follow-up on areas that produced the highest gold grain counts, proximal to the interpreted extension of the Appleton Fault Zone, identified by 2023 sampling.

Sampling along the Appleton Fault Zone continues to show elevated gold grain counts; reaching up to 14 times greater than the local area's background levels.

Infill sampling for the 2024 program was conducted at 100 x 100 metre spacing.

Significant gold grain counts from this program include: 55 Total Gold Grains of which 16 grains (29%) are classified as 'Pristine' and 6 grains (11%) are classified as 'Modified' 73 Total Gold Grains of which 19 grains (26%) are classified as 'Pristine' and 38 grains (52%) are classified as 'Modified' 84 Total Gold Grains of which 9 grains (11%) are classified as 'Pristine' and 15 grains (18%) are classified as 'Modified' 67 Total Gold Grains of which 5 grains (7%) are classified as 'Pristine' and 13 grains (19%) are classified as 'Modified' 55 Total Gold Grains of which 3 grains (5%) are classified as 'Pristine' and 18 grains (33%) are classified as 'Modified'



Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, stated, "We are highly encouraged by the latest results from our till survey program at our large Gazeebow South property which covers over 8 kilometres of the northern Appleton Fault Zone. These findings reinforce the presence of multiple anomalous gold grain zones and strengthen our confidence that gold mineralization extends northward along the Appleton Fault Zone. In addition, previous airborne LiDAR and magnetics surveys have identified a complex network of structural disruptions and braided splays along the Appleton Fault Zone. The deformation patterns observed in the local bedrock closely resemble those seen at New Found Gold's high-grade gold discoveries within the Queensway North project, approximately 17 kilometres to the south, highlighting the district-scale potential of this region in Central Newfoundland."

Ottawa-based Overburden Drilling Management ("ODM") was retained to process the till samples, extract and describe the gold grains. Mike Michaud P.Geo., Vice President of ODM commented, "The till sample processing to date has identified a property background of 0 to 10 pristine + modified gold grains per sample in the survey area on the Gazeebow South property. ODM considers till samples to be anomalous if they yield at least two to three times background levels. Samples in three discrete areas meet this anomaly threshold ranging up to 14 times background of total gold grains. Many of the anomalous gold grain counts have been corroborated by neighbouring samples with anomalous or elevated counts."

Figure 1: Overview map of the Gazeebow South property. Diamonds represent till sample total gold grain counts; areas of anomalous (elevated) till samples are outlined in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/242763_3e109d0724020a3c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Property map of the Gazeebow South property displaying multiple areas of anomalous total gold grain counts (highlighted in grey) located proximal to the interpreted extension of the Appleton Fault Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/242763_3e109d0724020a3c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Detailed map of the 2024 Gazeebow South tills infill program. Samples from the 2024 program are indicated by bold outlined diamonds and were collected at 100 x 100 metre spacing. Gaps in the sampling are due to unsuitable ground conditions for reliable tills.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/242763_3e109d0724020a3c_004full.jpg

Gazeebow Gold Property

The Gazeebow mineral licenses were staked by Exploits in October 2022 based on the interpreted extension of an approximately 8.4 kilometer segment of the Appleton Fault Zone, and its related splay structures, that transect the property. This extensive property is located approximately 20 km north from the town of Gander within central Newfoundland and sits approximately 17 km to the northeast of NFG's recent Keats and Iceberg high-grade gold discoveries.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Till sampling programs are consistent with NI 43-101 and CIM best practices. Till samples are collected from hand-dug pits that extend down to the C-Soil horizon, approximately 1 - 2 metres deep. Approximately 12 kilograms of sample material is sieved through -8milimetre (1/4") mesh and placed in a sample bag with unique sample tag. All sampling equipment is thoroughly cleaned between samples.

Till samples are processed by Overburden Drilling Management of Nepean, Ontario. ODM uses custom gravity concentration including shaking tables and micro-panning of the resulting heavy mineral concentrates to recover gold grains from the samples. Any gold grains present are extracted for microscopic study to determine the morphology and dimensions of the grains.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nick Ryan, P.Geo., Exploration Manager with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101 standards. Mr. Ryan has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga

President and CEO

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

