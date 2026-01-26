Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Rod Husband as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, following the resignation of Jeff Swinoga as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective today.

Rod Husband, who is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Exploits, is a Professional Geologist with over 40 years of global mining industry experience with a proven record of execution and value creation. Previously, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Majestic Gold Corp, he successfully led the company through project acquisition, exploration and resource development that culminated in construction and operation of a 3-million-ounce gold mine in China. He is also a founder of Cipher Research, providing independent geological and management consulting to mining companies and investors. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Douglas Cater, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his leadership, dedication and contributions to Exploits during an important period of transition and repositioning. Under his tenure, the Company advanced its strategic priorities and strengthened its foundation for the next phase of growth and value creation. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege to lead Exploits Discovery for the past couple of years and through its successful transformation. I'm proud of what we have accomplished and wish the Company continued success as it advances its exploration strategy," stated Jeff Swinoga.

"We are very pleased to appoint Rod Husband as President and Chief Executive Officer." added Mr. Cater. "Rod brings deep technical expertise, extensive industry experience and a strong understanding of the Company's assets and strategy. His leadership, continuity and familiarity with the Company positions us well to execute on our exploration objectives and continue building long-term value for shareholders."

The Company also wishes to announce that Ken Tylee has retired as VP Exploration and Shanda Kilborn resigned as VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on defining and expanding gold resources through ongoing discovery in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario, anchored by approximately 680,000 ounces of historical gold resources across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281552

Source: Exploits Discovery Corp.