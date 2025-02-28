Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024"), which corresponds to the third quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. The Company previously released its gold production for Q4 2024 (see News Release dated February 4, 2025)

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Q4 2024 was a strong start to production for Heliostar. From the close of the transaction on November 7, 2024, to the quarter end, our operating mines generated over C$9.5M in cash flow. The Company's cash position grew to C$7.7M, and we made the first repayment of our acquisition debt, which has now been fully paid down. The Company also recognized a C$90.5M accounting gain on the independent valuation of our Mexican assets, demonstrating the accretive nature of the transaction. We proceed into 2025 with a strengthened balance sheet, growing production and high-grade exploration results from Ana Paula and La Colorada. We are well set to build Heliostar further in 2025."

Q4 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights

Acquisition of Mexican Gold Assets. On July 17, 2024, the Company entered into a binding agreement with Florida Canyon Gold Inc. ("FCGI") to acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in FCGI's mining assets in Mexico ("Mexican Gold Assets") for a consideration of US$5 million. The acquired Mexican Gold Assets had recently been spun out from Argonaut Gold Inc. and included the La Colorada mine, the San Agustin mine, the El Castillo mine, and the Cerro de Gallo Project. In addition, as a consequence of the Acquisition, conditional option payments and commercial obligations of the Company for the Ana Paula Project and the San Antonio Project were extinguished. The closing of the transaction was subject to certain conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other consents and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission. On November 7, 2024, the Company announced the successful fulfillment of the conditions precedent and completion of the Acquisition. The Acquisition transformed the Company from an exploration and development company into a gold production company with operating mines and a portfolio of mining development projects.

Total gold production of 5,429 ounces in Q4 2024. Following the Acquisition, between November 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the Company produced 5,429 ounces of gold. The gold production was realized from re-leaching of the heap leach piles at La Colorada and San Agustin mines, with some additional contribution from residual production from the leach pads at the El Castillo mine, which is currently in care and maintenance. The mining of new ore restarted at the La Colorada mine in January 2025, and, subject to regulatory approval of a change of land use permit, the mining of new ore at the San Agustin mine will begin in 2025.

Total Cash Costs of US$1,241 per gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") produced in Q4 2024. Following the Acquisition, between November 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the combined cash costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") for the three producing operations was C$1,755 per GEO sold (US$1,241 per GEO sold). These unit operating costs were an improvement on the 2024 Guidance issued by the Company on November 14, 2024 ("2024 Guidance") and resulted from higher gold production at La Colorada mine and operating cost reductions implemented by the Company.

Total all-in-sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,477 per GEO sold in Q4 2024. Following the Acquisition, between November 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024, the combined AISC (see "Non-IFRS Measures") for the three producing mines was C$2,089 per GEO sold (US$1,477 per GEO sold), lower than the 2024 Guidance and resulted from improved gold production at the La Colorada mine and operating cost reductions implemented by the Company.

Mine Operating Earnings of C$9,562,172 in Q4 2024. This was the Company's first reporting period with metals production and the positive results reflected strong operational performance for the period between November 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024, as well as the Company benefiting from selling into a rising gold market.

Net income attributable to shareholders of C$84,442,649, or C$0.41 per share, for Q4 2024. Net income of C$84,442,649 (C$0.41 per share) for Q4 2024 compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$4,592,823 (-C$0.03 per share) for Q4 2023. The results in Q4 2024 included a Gain on a Bargain Purchase of C$90,453,747 based on an independent valuation of the Mexican Gold Assets and the elimination of option payments that the Company previously had on the Ana Paula Project and San Antonio Project. The valuation of these new assets and commercial benefits is provisional and unaudited and will be finalized for reporting fiscal year-end 2025, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Strengthened financial position and liquidity: On December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of C$7,727,945 and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of C$51,969,760. Debt facilities of up to US$10,000,000 arranged by the Company in Q3 2024 had a combined outstanding balance of US$3,000,000 on December 31, 2024: All debt was fully repaid by February 13, 2025.

Restart of mining at La Colorada mine. Following the announcement of the Acquisition in July 2024, the Company identified a potential new resource at the Junkyard Stockpile, a historic waste rock storage facility at La Colorada. An evaluation of the Junkyard Stockpile was initiated in August, consisting of drilling, resource modelling, and metallurgical testing. A first-time disclosure of a Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate for the Junkyard Stockpile was included in the technical report prepared for the La Colorada mine published on January 13, 2025, and with an effective date of October 31, 2024. The mining of new ore restarted at the Junkyard Stockpile in January 2025.

Drilling success at the El Creston pit at La Colorada mine. On November 26, 2024, the Company announced the initial results from an ongoing drilling program started in Q4 2024. The program, which has included up to five drill rigs operational at one time, is designed to reduce the pre-strip requirement to expand the El Creston pit, potentially converting previously assumed waste into ore. As of January 31, 2025, 85 drill holes and 12,822 meters had been completed. Results from the drill program will be used to prepare an updated mineral resource for El Creston and will be included in a new technical report planned to be produced in mid-2025.

Continued drilling successes at the flagship Ana Paula Project. In September 2024, the Company commenced a two-phase, 5,000-metre drill program at Ana Paula Project to test the east, west and down dip extensions of the High Grade Panel and the Parallel Panel targets. As of December 31, 2024, a total of 15 holes had been completed for a total of 3,356 meters. Selected drill results continued to be reported, including hole AP-24-317 with 87.8 metres @ 16.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 16.1 metres @ 71.8 g/t gold, and hole AP-24-315 with 125.9 metres @ 4.02 g/t gold including 23.6 metres @ 12.5 g/t gold. The holes grew the High Grade Panel to the north and down-dip, increased resource confidence and locally improved gold grades compared to the resource model.

Technical Reports were produced for the La Colorada and San Agustin mines, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the San Antonio Project. The Company completed Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and life-of-mine ("LOM") plans for the La Colorada and for the San Agustin mines, and a PEA based on Mineral Resource estimates for the San Antonio Project, all of which were published on January 13, 2025.

Operational and Financial Results

Results are reported for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024"), which corresponds to the third quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. The Company has previously released its gold production for Q4 2024.

A summary of the Company's consolidated operational and financial results for the reporting period is presented below:

Key Performance Metrics Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Operational Gold produced 5,429 0 Gold sold 5,145 0 Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") sold 5,277 0 Cost of sales C$1,849 0 Cash cost1 C$1,755 0 All-in sustaining costs1 ("AISC") C$2,089 0 Financial Revenues C$19,555,806 C$0 Mine Operating Earnings C$9,562,172 C$0 Gain on bargain purchase C$90,453,747 C$0 Exploration expenses C$2,812,403 C$3,385,606 Net (Loss) Earnings C$84,442,649 C$(4,592,823) Cash and Cash Equivalents C$7,727,945 C$752,894 Total assets C$174,694,017 C$28,363,295 Working Capital1 C$51,969,760 C$(3,424,082)

1 - Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the Company's MD&A for Q4 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Operational Review

Consolidated Production and Costs

Q4 2024 was the Company's first reporting period with metals production.

Gold production of 5,429 ounces of gold for Q4 2024 was from the La Colorada mine, the San Agustin mine and the El Castillo mine. The combined gold production and GEO production were an improvement on the 2024 Guidance issued by the Company.

The combined cash costs for the three producing operations were C$1,755 per GEO sold (US$1,241 per GEO sold). The combined AISC for the three producing mines was C$2,089 per GEO sold (US$1,477 per GEO sold). The combined cash costs and AISC were an improvement on the 2024 guidance issued by the Company.

La Colorada Mine

Operating results for Q4 2024 were as follows:

La Colorada

Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Gold produced oz 1,640 1,640 Gold sold oz 1,617 1,617 Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") sold GEO 1,684 1,684 Cost of sales $/GEO sold US$ 1,434 C$ 2,028 Cash cost1 $/GEO sold US$ 1,329 C$ 1,878 All-in sustaining costs1 ("AISC") $/GEO sold US$ 1,805 C$ 2,551

In late 2023, the previous owners of La Colorada placed the mine under care and maintenance, with metals production continuing from the re-leaching of residual leach pads. Since the Acquisition, between November 7, 2024, and the end of the reporting period, the mine has produced 1,640 ounces of gold. Total revenues of C$6,231,261 were reported from sales of 1,617 ounces of gold.

For the period since the completion of the Acquisition to the end of the quarter, cash costs were C$1,878 per GEO (US$1,329 per GEO), which was significantly below the guidance of US$2,200-US$2,300. All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") were C$2,551 per GEO (US$1,805 per GEO), which was below the range of US$2,400 - US$2,500 per GEO, both due to higher gold production.

The Company completed Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and an LOM plan for the La Colorada Operation. The technical report was published on January 13, 2025, with an effective date of October 31, 2024. The La Colorada technical report included the first-time disclosure of a Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate for the Junkyard Stockpile.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company is continuing re-leaching the residual leach pads. The mining of new ore restarted at the Junkyard Stockpile at La Colorada mine in January 2025. The Company announced production and cost guidance for 2025 from the La Colorada mine, published on February 4, 2025.

San Agustin Mine

Operating results for the reporting quarter ending December 31, 2024, were as follows:

San Agustin

Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Gold produced oz 3,567 3,567 Gold sold oz 2,971 2,971 Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") sold GEO 3,033 3,033 Cost of sales $/GEO sold US$ 1,418 C$ 2,004 Cash cost1 $/GEO sold US$ 1,364 C$ 1,928 All-in sustaining costs1 ("AISC") $/GEO sold US$ 1,572 C$ 2,223

In September 2024, the previous owners of San Agustin placed the mine under care and maintenance, with metals production continuing from the re-leaching of residual leach pads. Since the acquisition of the mine on November 7, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the mine has produced 3,567 ounces of gold. Total revenues of C$11,223,030 were reported from sales of 2,971 ounces of gold.

For the period since the Acquisition of the mine on November 7, 2024, to December 31, 2024, cash costs of C$1,928 per GEO (US$1,364 per GEO) were above the guidance range of US$1,200-$1,300 and AISC of C$2,223 per GEO (US$1,572 per GEO) were above the range of US$1,400-US$1,500 per GEO, due to lower gold production partially offset by and operating cost reductions implemented by the Company.

The Company completed a Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate and a LOM plan for the San Agustin mine, with a technical report published on January 13, 2025, with an effective date of November 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company is continuing re-leaching the residual leach pads. Subject to regulatory approval of a change of land use permit, the mining of new ore at the San Agustin mine will begin in 2025. The Company announced production and cost guidance for 2025 for the San Agustin mine was published on February 4, 2025.

El Castillo Mine

Operating results for the reporting quarter ending December 31, 2024, were as follows:

El Castillo

Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Gold produced oz 222 222 Gold sold oz 557 557 Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") sold GEO 560 560 Cost of sales $/GEO sold US$ 334 C$ 472 Cash cost1 $/GEO sold US$ 316 C$ 447 All-in sustaining costs1 ("AISC") $/GEO sold US$ 1,284 C$ 1,815

In late 2022, the previous owners of El Castillo placed the mine under care and maintenance, with metals production continuing from the re-leaching of residual leach pads. Since the acquisition of the mine on November 7, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the mine has produced 222 ounces of gold. Total revenues of C$2,101,514 were reported from sales of 557 ounces of gold.

From the Acquisition to the end of the reporting quarter, cash costs were C$447 per GEO sold (US$316 per GEO), while AISC was C$1,815 per GEO sold (US$1,284 per GEO). Cash Costs and AISC for the period from the Acquisition of the mine on November 7, 2024, to December 31, 2024, were in line with the guidance announced by the Company on November 14, 2024.

Reclamation expenditures at the El Castillo mine for the period November 7 to December 31, 2024, were C$1,562,320, which included rinsing of the east leach pad, reforestation initiatives in the vicinity of the mine, pit lake modelling and studies addressing water quality. Further reclamation work will continue to be performed in 2025.

Ana Paula Project

Exploration expenditures at the flagship Ana Paula Project were C$1,798,246 in Q4 2024 (C$1,125,639 in Q4 2023).

On September 17, 2024, the Company announced the commencement of a two-phase, 5,000-metre drill program at the Ana Paula Project to test the east, west, and down-dip extensions of the High Grade Panel and Parallel Panel targets. As of December 31, 2024, 15 holes had been completed, totalling 3,355.6 metres. Drilling included geotechnical and water testing of potential tailings facility locations.

Exceptional drill results continued to be reported from the Ana Paula Project. The results have included hole AP-24-317 with 87.8 metres @ 16.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 16.1 metres @ 71.8 g/t gold, and hole AP-24-315 with 125.9 metres @ 4.02 g/t gold including 23.6 metres @ 12.5 g/t gold. The holes grew the High Grade Panel to the north and down-dip, increased resource confidence, and locally improved gold grades compared to the resource model.

Drilling and technical trade-off studies will continue at Ana Paula. The Company is completing a Technical Report on Ana Paula in 2026 to allow for a construction decision shortly thereafter.

San Antonio Project

The Company completed a PEA based on Mineral Resource estimates for the San Antonio Project, with a technical report published on January 13, 2025.

The San Antonio Project requires further development planning and engineering. All major environmental and other permits will need to be obtained before an investment decision can be considered by the Company. Based on the encouraging results from the San Antonio Project technical report: in 2025, the Company will conduct a strategic review of the Project with the objective of identifying and evaluating the next development steps and challenges. The Company will also consider additional work programs and alternative business possibilities to potentially add Project value to the San Antonio Project as presented in the PEA. This strategic review is expected to require 3-4 months to complete.

Cerro de Gallo Project

The Cerro del Gallo Project requires further development planning and engineering. All major environmental and other permits will need to be obtained before an investment decision can be considered by the Company. In 2025, the Company will conduct a strategic review of the Project with the objective of identifying and evaluating the next development steps.

Funding Overview

The Company secured funding for the purchase price of the Mexican Gold Assets, operating working capital requirements, general and administration costs, and other expenditures from a combination of different sources: private placements (for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,218,386, exercise of warrants (for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,569,384), new debt facilities, and free cash flow generated from the mining operations since July 11, 2024.

On November 7, 2024, the consolidated cash position in the entities purchased from FCGI was C$5,980,958. As a condition of the acquisition of the Mexican Gold Assets, FCGI agreed that cash generated in respect of the Mexican Gold Assets until the closing date, less US$5M in operating cashflow, would be for the benefit of the Company.

2025 Guidance

On February 4, 2025, the Company published 2025 production and cost Guidance. In 2025, the Company expects to produce 31,000-41,000 GEOs at an AISC of US$1,950-2,000 per GEO.

Project Gold Production Silver Production GEO Production3 Cash Cost4 AISC4,5 (Ounces) (Ounces) (Ounces) (US$ per GEO) (US$ per GEO) La Colorada Mine 17,000-23,300 42,500-51,500 17,500-23,800 1,800-1,950 1,850-1,975 San Agustin Mine1 8,500-11,000 - 8,500-11,000 1,500-1,650 1,700-1,850 San Agustin Restart2 4,500-5,700 34,000-43,000 5,000-6,200 2,350-2,500 2,900-3,035 Consolidated 30,000-40,000 76,500-94,500 31,000-41,000 1,800-1,950 1,950-2,100

1,2,3,4,5 - Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the Company's MD&A for Q4 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Non-IFRS Measures. This news release refers to certain financial measures, such as all-in-sustaining costs, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that they are of assistance in understanding the results of operations and its financial position. Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the Company's MD&A for Q4 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Cash costs. The Company uses cash costs per ounce of metals sold to monitor its operating performance internally. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is the cost of sales. The Company believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about its underlying cash costs of operations. The Company also believes it is a relevant metric used to understand its operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. Cash costs are measures developed by metals companies in an effort to provide a comparable standard; however, there can be no assurance that the Company's reporting of these non-IFRS financial measures are similar to those reported by other mining companies. They are widely reported in the metals mining industry as a benchmark for performance but do not have a standardized meaning and are disclosed in addition to IFRS financial measures. Cash costs include production costs, refinery and transportation costs and extraordinary mining duty. Cash costs exclude non-cash depreciation and depletion and site share-based compensation.

AISC. All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") more fully defines the total costs associated with producing precious metals. The AISC is calculated based on guidelines published by the World Gold Council (WGC), which were first issued in 2013. In light of new accounting standards and to support further consistency of application, the WGC published an updated Guidance Note in 2018. Other companies may calculate this measure differently because of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus growth capital. Note that with respect to AISC metrics within the technical reports, because such economics are disclosed at the project level, corporate general and administrative expenses were not included in the AISC calculations.

Gregg Bush, P.Eng., Mike Gingles, and Stewart Harris, P. Geo., Qualified Persons, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Bush is employed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Gingles is employed as Vice President of Corporate Development, and Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

