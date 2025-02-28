MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In a meeting with its Russian counterparts, U.S. officials raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.As agreed by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, delegations from both sides met in Istanbul, Turkey, and held talks on issues affecting the operations of their respective diplomatic missions in the capitals.Through constructive discussions, both sides identified concrete initial steps to stabilize bilateral mission operations in these areas, the U.S. Department of State said in a press release.The U.S. delegation was led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and the Russian delegation was led by Ministry of Foreign Affairs North Atlantic Department Director Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiyev.They agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, with the date, location, and representation to be decided later.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX