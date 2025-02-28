BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 February 2025 were:

620.84p Capital only

623.14p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 97,000 Ordinary shares on 27th February 2025, the Company has 80,699,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,510,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.