Interface AI: interface.ai Unveils Q1 2025 Release: Transforming Banking AI with Dynamic Knowledge, Cloned AI Voices, and Device Biometric Authentication

interface.ai is thrilled to announce its Q1 2025 product release, introducing a suite of new innovations designed to enhance AI-driven member & customer interactions. This release brings next-level automation, security, and personalization to financial institutions, delivering smarter self-service, seamless authentication, and AI-driven efficiency.

To showcase these advancements, interface.ai invites customers and partners to visit interface.ai at America's Credit Union's Governmental Affairs Conference 2025, March 2 - 6, 2025 from Washington, DC inside the Washington Convention Center, booth #1326 where they can experience these game-changing innovations in action.

Key Highlights of the Q1 2025 Release:

Dynamic Knowledge: Generative AI-Powered, Real-Time Information Retrieval

Finding answers on financial institution websites has traditionally been cumbersome, with limited chatbot capabilities, complex navigation, and static FAQs. Dynamic Knowledge solves this with breakthrough Generative AI technology that retrieves real-time answers from websites and uploaded documents. This ensures customers get accurate, contextual responses without the friction - while keeping AI safety guardrails in place.

Cloned AI Voice: Customizable Voices for a Personalized Experience

Customers can now bring their brand identity to life with Cloned AI Voice, a revolutionary feature that enables organizations to replicate any voice through a simple voice sample. Whether it's a CEO, a well-known employee, or even a local celebrity, institutions can now personalize AI-driven voice interactions for a truly engaging customer experience.

Device Biometric Authentication: Next-Level Security & Convenience

Security doesn't need to come at the cost of convenience with the introduction of Device Biometric Authentication. By leveraging fingerprint or facial recognition stored on a user's device, this authentication method provides seamless, frictionless authentication while maintaining the highest security standards. Integrated into Voice and Chat AI, it enables fast and secure authentication via text- ensuring both ease of access and robust protection.

User Feedback Collection: Smarter AI Through Real-Time Insights

Smarter AI-driven experiences require real user insights. With interface.ai's new User Feedback Collection feature, customers and members can opt-in to receive post-call text surveys after interacting with interface.ai's Voice AI. These insights help continuously refine AI interactions, leading to higher customer satisfaction and smarter automation over time.

New Card Experiences: Expanded Capabilities for Card Management

Card management with interface.ai goes beyond balance inquiries and transaction history. With AI-powered enhancements, financial institutions can now offer seamless self-service options, including limit increases, travel notices, and card activations - empowering customers with greater control and convenience.

Platform Enhancements: Advancing AI Performance

As part of its commitment to continual innovation, interface.ai has enhanced its AI platform with improved Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) for better barge-in response and latency, an updated TTD model for even greater accuracy, and an upgraded parser for smoother interactions. These advancements make AI-driven conversations faster, smarter, and more seamless than ever.

"AI is redefining how financial institutions engage with their customers and members, and with this release, we're taking that transformation even further," explained Srinivas Njay, CEO of interface.ai. "From real-time knowledge retrieval to frictionless authentication, we're introducing innovations that not only enhance automation, but create more secure, seamless, and personalized experiences. Our vision is to make AI the most intuitive and effective digital channel for financial institutions, and this release is another major step toward that future."

Join us at GAC 2025, booth #1326

See these innovations in action with a 1:1 demo at GAC 2025. Visit us at booth #1326 to explore the Q1 release and discover how AI is transforming financial services!

At GAC 2025, we will also be giving attendees a sneak peek into our new AI Agent and AI Operator - our bold vision for the future that replaces digital banking, digital customer service, and phone call center stack with new experiences only possible with AI-first design thinking from the ground up.



Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) 2025

March 2 - 6, 2025, Washington, DC

Washington Convention Center

801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW

About interface.ai

interface.ai is a leading provider of AI Co-Pilots, AI Agents, and AI Operator solutions for Credit Unions and Community Banks. interface.ai solutions deliver a seamless, unified experience across voice, digital, and employee-assisted channels, all powered by a single AI brain that continuously learns and improves.

With over 1.5 million conversations a day and over 500 million conversations to date, interface.ai's AI Banking Platform provides the foundation for the most robust, proven, and capable AI solutions.

Trusted by close to 100 Community Financial Institutions, interface.ai is dedicated to helping Community Financial Institutions achieve their mission of serving their communities with the best combination of AI and human touch.

