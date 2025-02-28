Anzeige
WKN: 896476 | ISIN: US35671D8570 | Ticker-Symbol: FPMB
Tradegate
28.02.25
14:32 Uhr
35,630 Euro
-0,330
-0,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,61035,66514:34
35,44035,63014:32
ACCESS Newswire
28.02.2025 13:50 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Announces More Drill Results From Aurora and Three Emerging Copper-Gold Systems, in Collaboration With Freeport at the Joy District

Finanznachrichten News

Highlights from additional AuRORA Deposit Discovery Drill Holes Include:

  • 132.00 m of 1.71% CuEQ* with 1.87 g/t Au, 0.63% Cu and 5.2 g/t Ag including
    90.00 m 0f 2.26% CuEQ with 2.53 g/t Au, 0.81% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag

  • 204.00 m of 0.72% CuEQ with 0.74 g/t Au, 0.28% Cu and 3.9 g/t Ag including
    50.85 m of 1.41% CuEQ with 1.51 g/t Au, 0.53% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag
    * See notes to Table 1.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the remaining assays from the 2024 discovery drilling at its new, high grade, gold-rich porphyry copper-gold-silver ("Cu-Au-Ag") AuRORA Deposit, and those from other porphyry Cu systems in the JOY District. Drilling in 2024 resulted in another new porphyry Cu-Au-Ag discovery at the Twins Target on the PINE Trend. Both the AuRORA and Twins discoveries are located on the Company's 100% owned, 495 km2 JOY Cu-Au District ("JOY") in the prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry region of north-central British Columbia ("BC"). Amarc is the first company to drill test both the Northwest Gossan ("NWG") Target that hosts the AuRORA Deposit and the Twins Target (Figure 1, and Amarc releases January 17 and 20, 2025, March 2, 2023 and March 7, 2022). Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") is fully funding work programs at JOY to earn an interest in the project. Amarc is the operator of all programs.

The AURORA Deposit

Collectively, the 20 initial AuRORA holes have advanced Amarc's objective to drill systematic step outs to outline an outstanding Cu-Au-Ag deposit. The Company was unable to complete additional drilling along the four sections described in this release due to the required demobilization when the camp housing the Amarc crew closed for the season.

"Today's results continue to build on previously announced holes from the high grade, near-surface AuRORA porphyry Cu-Au-Ag discovery. AuRORA is characterized by its significant vertical and lateral continuity," said Dr. Diane Nicolson, Amarc President and CEO. "A total of 20 initial drill holes were completed with three core rigs at the end of the last season at AuRORA, and all results from these holes have now been announced. Importantly, the deposit remains open to further expansion. The grade range encountered so far at AuRORA is higher than that mined historically by Northgate Mineral Corp. at the Kemess South deposit (218 Mt at 0.63 g/t Au and 0.21% Cu1), which forms part of the Kemess Mining District located immediately to the south of the JOY mineral claims. Centerra Gold Inc., which owns and is currently advancing the Kemess District, has reported gold and copper resources for the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits2. Members of the Amarc team were the first to recognize the porphyry potential of the Kemess area within the Toodoggone, and discovered and transacted the Kemess South Deposit. Additionally, members of the Amarc team have collectively worked on all nine known porphyry deposits in the Toodoggone-Kemess region, providing an unparalleled local knowledge advantage."

This release reports assay data from an additional seven AuRORA deposit holes drilled along four east-west sections: Section 8000N, located 100 m to the north of Section 7900N, and sections 7700N, 7600N and 7500N located 100 m, 200 m and 300 m, respectively, south of Section 7800N - the discovery section (Figures 2 and 3, and Tables 1, 5 and 6). Assay data from 13 holes located on Sections 7800N and 7900N were reported in Amarc releases on January 17 and January 20, 2025.

Drillhole JP24080 on section 7700N at AuRORA returned 132 m of 1.71% CuEQ with 1.87 g/t Au, 0.63% Cu and 5.2 g/t Ag from 137 m, including 90 m of 2.26% CuEQ with 2.53 g/t Au, 0.81% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag from 167 m, and 24 m of 4.17% CuEQ with 4.95 g/t Au, 1.35% Cu and 10.8 g/t Ag from 215 m (Table 1, and Table 5 which provides sample by sample results in holes JP24080 and JP24083 to show the continuity of the grades within these holes). Additionally, drillhole JP24017 crosses this section and intersected 108 m with 1.96% CuEQ at 2.38 g/t Au, 0.60% Cu and 5.17 g/t Agfrom 104 m within a longer interval extending from near surface, as previously reported (see Amarc January 17, 2025 release). Mineralization remains open to expansion east-west along the section (Figures 2 and 3). This section stepped out 100 m to the south of Section 7800N where previously reported drillhole JP24059 returned an outstanding 171 m with 1.09% CuEQ at 1.32 g/t Au, 0.34% Cu, 2.6 g/t Ag from 24 m and JP24074 returned 162 m with 1.90% CuEQ at 2.19 g/t Au, 0.63% Cu, 7.0 g/t Ag from 69 m (see Amarc release January 17, 2025).

Table 1: AuRORA Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag Deposit Discovery Drill Hole Assay Data
from Sections 8000N, 7900N, 7700N, 7600N and 7500N

Section

Drill

Hole

Incl.

From (m)

To

(m)

Int.1,2,3

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

CuEQ4

(%)

8000N

JP24083

74.00

278.00

204.00

0.74

0.28

3.9

0.72

Incl.

157.35

208.20

50.85

1.51

0.53

6.5

1.41

and

164.00

182.00

18.00

2.05

0.62

6.8

1.81

JP24085

No significant results

7900N

JP24072

36.00

101.60

65.60

0.23

0.11

1.6

0.25

Incl.

72.00

101.60

29.60

0.32

0.15

1.9

0.34

7700N

JP24080

74.00

128.00

54.00

0.17

0.08

0.8

0.18

137.00

269.00

132.00

1.87

0.63

5.2

1.71

Incl.

167.00

257.00

90.00

2.53

0.81

6.5

2.26

and

191.00

257.00

66.00

2.93

0.92

7.4

2.59

and

215.00

239.00

24.00

4.95

1.35

10.8

4.17

JP24081

19.00

28.00

9.00

0.24

0.07

5.2

0.23

40.00

52.00

12.00

0.24

0.08

0.4

0.21

73.00

295.00

222.00

0.40

0.18

2.0

0.41

Incl.

190.00

235.00

45.00

0.82

0.23

2.7

0.70

7600N

JP24084

135.00

288.005

153.00

0.39

0.16

1.6

0.39

Incl.

192.00

246.00

54.00

0.61

0.21

1.9

0.56

7500N

JP24061

179.00

236.40

57.40

0.24

0.13

1.4

0.27

244.75

268.60

23.85

0.35

0.14

1.7

0.34

Notes to Table 1:

  1. Widths reported are drill widths, such that true thicknesses are unknown.

  2. All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages.

  3. Some figures may not sum exactly due to rounding.

  4. Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal process prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Au US$1800/oz., and Ag US$24/oz. and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 85%, Au 72% and 67% Ag. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * (Au recovery / Cu recovery) * (Au $ per oz./31.1034768 / Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623)) + ((Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz./ 31.1034768 / Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623)).

  5. Drill hole JP24084 interval 201-207 m comprised broken ground, no core was recovered, and it was therefore averaged at zero grade.

Drillhole JP24083, on section 8000N, intersected 51 m of 1.41% CuEQ with 1.51 g/t Au, 0.53% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag from 157 m, including 18 m of 1.81% CuEQ with 2.05 g/t Au, 0.62% Cu and 6.8 g/t Ag over 18.00 m, within 204 m of 0.72% CuEQ with 0.74 g/t Au, 0.28% Cu and 3.9 g/t Ag from 74 m (Tables 1 and 5). Mineralization also remains open to expansion east-west, north of JP24063, JP24073 and JP24077, along this section (Figures 2 and 3). This section stepped out 100 m to the north from Section 7900N, where previously reported drillhole JP24060 returned an outstanding 130 m with 1.98% CuEQ at 2.40 g/t Au, 0.61% Cu, 5.3 g/t Ag from 74 m (see Amarc release January 20, 2025).

Figure 1: Large Scale Mineral System Trends Occur at JOY that Host the AuRORA Discovery, PINE Deposit, Canyon Discovery, Twins and Other Sulphide Systems

Figure 2: AuRORA Deposit: High Grade, Near Surface, Exceptional Continuity, Open to Expansion - More to Come

Figure 3: AuRORA Deposit: High Grade, Near Surface, Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization, Open to Expansion (Sections 8000N, 7700N, 7600N and 7500N)

In addition to the 20 holes completed at the AuRORA discovery, five initial scout drill holes were completed elsewhere within the 3.7 km2 NWG Target, as defined by Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability geophysics (Figure 1 and Tables 4 and 6). The location of these scout drill holes was based on 2023 exploration survey data, and information from this drilling is currently being assessed in conjunction with the AuRORA discovery drill hole data and results from expanded surface geochemical sampling completed at NWG in 2024.

Other JOY District Drilling Successes

"Twins represents Amarc's third discovery in four years of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the JOY District. The AuRORA, Twins and Canyon (see Amarc release March 2, 2023) discoveries are all hosted in Lower Toodoggone formation rocks," added Dr. Nicolson. "In light of new scientific information gleaned from the AuRORA discovery, the Twins and Canyon discoveries, PINE Deposit and several other large-scale sulphide systems and targets across the JOY District are being further assessed and will require additional drilling. We believe outstanding potential is emerging within the JOY District, offering the opportunity for the potential development of a world class district like the Golden Triangle. Planning for the 2025 season is underway in collaboration with Freeport."

Amarc and Freeport have also established nine other sulphide systems at JOY, mainly located approximately 15 km to the southeast of the AuRORA discovery (Figure 1). These systems occur along trends similar to those found in some of the world's major porphyry Cu districts (see Amarc release January 20, 2025). Drilling to date in three of these sulphide systems, the Twins, PINE and Canyon, have intersected porphyry Cu-Au mineralization.

Twins Target Cu-Au Discovery

The highly prospective Twins porphyry target sulphide system is defined by a 7 km2 IP chargeability geophysics anomaly (Figure 1). The large footprint of this target, its veneer of glacial overburden cover, and the Cu-Au intercepts in previous initial, very widely spaced and relatively shallow reconnaissance drill holes completed by Amarc, highlighted the significant exploration potential for the discovery of another porphyry Cu-Au deposit (see Amarc release March 2, 2023).

One of the early scout holes JP22020, tested a magnetic high within the chargeability anomaly and intersected a broad 204 m geochemically anomalous interval with 136 ppb Au and 340 ppm Cu from 12 m, and was considered to be in proximity to a porphyry Cu-Au deposit. In 2024, follow up hole JP24051 was set back 187 m to the northeast and drilled on the same section but below JP22020: it returned intercepts of 96 m of 0.25% CuEQ with 0.27 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 345 m, and 124 m of 0.33% CuEQ with 0.35 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu and 0.6 g/t Ag from 491 m (Figure 4 and Tables 2, 4 and 6). Additional drilling is required to determine the extent and nature of this discovery and to further explore the extensive, high potential Twins Target.

Figure 4: Twins Drilling Makes Amarc's Third Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery in the Emerging JOY District - Au-Cu Mineralization Wide Open to Expansion

Table 2: Significant intersections at the Twins Target Discovery Drill Hole JP24051

Drill Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Int.1,2,3
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Cu
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

CuEQ4
(%)

JP24051

345.00

440.85

95.85

0.27

0.09

0.5

0.25

490.90

615.00

124.10

0.35

0.13

0.6

0.33

Notes: See Table 1.

Five additional scout drill holes were also completed across the extensive Twins Target. This information is informing further drill plans at Twins (Figure 1 and Tables 4 and 6).

PINE Deposit Expansion

The PINE Deposit and its expansion potential are hosted within a 6 km2 mineralized system, which remains to be fully explored (Figure 1). Prior to 2022, the historical PINE Deposit was known to extend over approximately 600 m by 900 m and be open to expansion internally and laterally as well as to depth (see Amarc release March 7, 2022). Early drilling by Amarc successfully intercepted significant mineralization that extended the footprint of the deposit over a strike length of 1,700 m within a 2,600 m mineralized footprint: for example, 204 m of 0.42% CuEQ (0.18% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au and 2.3 g/t Ag) in hole JP22010 and 105 m of 0.40% CuEQ (0.13% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au and 1.8 g/t Ag) in hole JP22013 (see Amarc release March 2, 2023).

Drill hole JP24058 completed in 2024 was designed to step out 250 m to the southeast from the known PINE Deposit to look for high grade feeder structures. Unfortunately, the hole was deflected off course after intersecting a fault; however, JP24058 successfully intersected 182 m of 0.32% CuEQ with 0.26 g/t Au, 0.16% Cu and 2.3 g/t Ag from 368 m, including 110 m of 0.44% CuEQ with 0.34 g/t Au, 0.23% Cu, 3.1 g/t Ag from 440 m and 36.85 m of 0.79% CuEQ with 0.51 g/t Au, 0.48% Cu and 3.7 g/t Ag from 785 m (Figure 5 and Tables 3, 4 and 6), grades similar to those at Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits*.These mineralized intersections have expanded the PINE Deposit 180 m to the east and 180 m to the south. Significant additional drilling is required to fully delineate the PINE Deposit and assess the Cu-Au potential within the greater PINE Target.

*Kemess Underground Indicated Resources 139.920 Mt grading 0.50 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu and 1.90 g/t Ag and Kemess East Indicated Resources 93.454 Mt grading 0.39 g/t Au, 0.30% Cu and 1.66 g/t Ag at December 2024, Centerra website: www.centerragold.com

Figure 5: Drilling at the PINE Deposit Further Expands Tonnage Potential

Table 3: Significant Intersections at the PINE Deposit

Drill Hole

Incl.

From

(m)

To

(m)

Int.1,2,3

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

CuEQ4

(%)

JP24058

368.40

550.35

181.95

0.26

0.16

2.3

0.32

Incl.

440.25

550.35

110.10

0.34

0.23

3.1

0.44

784.90

821.75

36.85

0.51

0.48

3.7

0.79

Notes: See Table 1.

Canyon Discovery Expansion

The Canyon Target is outlined by an underexplored 5 km2 IP chargeability geophysical anomaly which indicates the presence of a large-scale sulphide system (Figure 1). Previous reconnaissance drilling at Canyon discovered a significant new zone of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization with hole JP22030 intersecting 96 m of 0.51% CuEQ (0.39% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag), within 296 m of 0.39% CuEQ (0.30% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 1.7 g/t Ag) and 10.5 m of 0.77% CuEQ (0.61% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag) (see Amarc release March 2, 2023).

In 2024, drill hole JP24046 stepped out 250 m to the east-northeast from JP22030, successfully extending the mineralization to depth and intercepting 402.00 m of 0.22% CuEQ with 0.16% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.2 g/t Ag including 51.00 m of 0.44% CuEQ with 0.32% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au and 1.8 g/t Ag (Figure 6 and Tables 4 and 6). The Canyon discovery remains open to expansion and requires substantial drilling to delineate the Cu-Au potential.

Figure 6: Drilling at the Canyon Discovery Further Expands Cu-Au Mineralization - Mineralization Remains Wide Open to Expansion

An additional scout drill hole collared some 1,350 m southwest of hole JP24046 did not return any significant intercepts (Figure 1 and Tables 4 and 6).

Six other scout drill holes were also completed at the JOY District in 2024 testing other sulphide systems at the SWT, CT, Mex South and More MEX Targets (Figure 1 and Tables 4 and 6).

Table 4: Drill Hole Assay Data Outside of the AuRORA Discovery

Porphyry System

Drill Hole

Incl.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Int.1,2,3
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Cu
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

CuEQ4
(%)

NWG

JP24055

115.00

118.00

3.00

0.18

0.06

0.5

0.17

130.00

145.00

15.00

0.44

0.09

0.4

0.33

166.00

169.00

3.00

0.21

0.12

1.2

0.25

JP24064

No significant results

JP24066

No significant results

JP24069

No significant results

JP24078

No significant results

Twins

JP24048

69.00

81.00

12.00

0.22

0.06

0.2

0.18

JP24049

105.00

111.00

6.00

0.31

0.02

0.3

0.20

126.00

129.00

3.00

0.17

0.06

0.8

0.16

132.00

144.00

12.00

0.32

0.05

0.5

0.24

156.00

201.00

45.00

0.25

0.06

0.7

0.20

JP24051

294.00

297.00

3.00

0.22

0.04

0.3

0.16

309.00

314.30

5.30

0.38

0.08

0.6

0.30

324.00

333.00

9.00

0.23

0.06

0.3

0.18

345.00

440.85

95.85

0.27

0.09

0.5

0.25

490.90

615.00

124.10

0.35

0.13

0.6

0.33

Incl.

490.90

570.00

79.10

0.41

0.16

0.8

0.39

and

504.00

516.00

12.00

0.54

0.18

1.1

0.49

and

540.00

547.25

7.25

0.61

0.19

0.9

0.54

634.65

642.55

7.90

0.13

0.09

0.4

0.17

643.50

653.95

10.45

0.19

0.11

0.5

0.22

655.10

658.10

3.00

0.13

0.10

0.5

0.17

JP24047

No significant results

JP24052

No significant results

JP24053

No significant results

Canyon

JP24046

329.00

338.00

9.00

0.04

0.38

5.4

0.44

560.00

962.00

402.00

0.09

0.16

1.2

0.22

Incl.

608.00

659.00

51.00

0.18

0.32

1.8

0.44

and

632.00

641.00

9.00

0.43

0.66

3.0

0.92

Incl.

683.00

710.00

27.00

0.08

0.19

1.7

0.25

Incl.

743.00

761.00

18.00

0.11

0.22

1.1

0.29

Incl.

806.00

815.00

9.00

0.15

0.21

1.5

0.30

Incl.

833.00

881.00

48.00

0.12

0.18

1.1

0.25

and

848.00

860.00

12.00

0.20

0.24

1.1

0.36

JP24050

No significant results

Table 4 (continued)

Porphyry System

Drill Hole

Incl.

From

(m)

To

(m)

Int.1,2,3 (m)

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

CuEQ4 (%)

PINE

JP24058

368.40

550.35

181.95

0.26

0.16

2.3

0.32

Incl.

368.40

371.40

3.00

0.19

0.06

0.8

0.16

Incl.

377.40

380.40

3.00

0.13

0.08

1.0

0.16

Incl.

383.40

393.90

10.50

0.18

0.09

1.4

0.20

Incl.

395.40

425.40

30.00

0.20

0.09

1.5

0.21

Incl.

440.25

550.35

110.10

0.34

0.23

3.1

0.44

665.40

701.40

36.00

0.09

0.14

1.4

0.20

Incl.

665.40

674.40

9.00

0.14

0.14

1.0

0.23

Incl.

677.40

686.40

9.00

0.07

0.17

1.7

0.22

Incl.

693.90

701.40

7.50

0.16

0.24

2.5

0.34

710.40

713.40

3.00

0.08

0.12

0.9

0.17

784.90

821.75

36.85

0.51

0.48

3.7

0.79

SWT

JP24065

179.00

185.00

6.00

0.41

0.01

0.3

0.24

191.00

206.00

15.00

0.26

0.02

0.3

0.17

215.00

227.00

12.00

0.40

0.03

0.6

0.26

JP24067

No significant results

CT

JP24070

191.00

194.00

3.00

0.01

0.28

1.7

0.30

Mex S

JP24054

59.00

62.00

3.00

0.16

0.06

2.7

0.16

431.40

434.40

3.00

0.13

0.12

7.1

0.25

JP24056

70.00

73.00

3.00

0.14

0.02

7.5

0.15

More Mex

JP24062

80.00

83.00

3.00

0.05

0.07

148.0

1.12

Notes: See Table 1.

About Amarc Resources Ltd

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.

Amarc is advancing its 100%-owned JOY that hosts the AuRORA discovery, DUKE and IKE porphyry Cu±Au Districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of northern, central and southern BC, respectively. Each District represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry Cu±Au deposits. Importantly, each of the three districts are located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail.

Amarc's exploration is led by an internationally successful team of experienced geologists specializing in porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Members of this team have been involved in and have tracked porphyry Cu-Au exploration advancements in the Toodoggone region since 1990. Their experience and early recognition of the porphyry potential at the NWG Target in terms of a shallowly overburden covered and underexplored transitional porphyry-epithermal geological setting, led to the discovery of the Au-rich AuRORA porphyry Cu-Au-Ag Deposit.

Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. at JOY and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden"), an entity within the Boliden Group of companies at DUKE, can earn up to a 70% interest in each District through staged investments of $110 million and $90 million, respectively. Together this provides Amarc with potentially up to $200 million in non-share dilutive staged funding for these Districts. In addition, Amarc has completed self-funded drilling at its higher-grade Empress Deposit in the IKE District. Drill results from nine core holes drilled late in 2024 at Empress are being compiled and are expected to be released next month. Amarc is the operator of all programs.

Amarc is associated with HDI, a diversified, global mining company with a 35-year history of porphyry Cu deposit discovery, development and transaction success. Previous and current HDI projects include some of BC's and the world's most important porphyry deposits - such as Pebble, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newtongmen, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, AuRORA, PINE, IKE and DUKE. From its head office in Vancouver, Canada, HDI applies its unique strengths and capabilities to acquire, develop, operate and monetize mineral projects.

Amarc works closely with local governments, Indigenous groups and stakeholders in order to advance its mineral projects responsibly, and in a manner that contributes to sustainable community and economic development. We pursue early and meaningful engagement to ensure our mineral exploration and development activities are well coordinated and broadly supported, address local priorities and concerns, and optimize opportunities for collaboration. In particular, we seek to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories our projects are located, through the provision of jobs, training programs, contract opportunities, capacity funding agreements and sponsorship of community events. All Amarc work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

Qualified Person

Mark Rebagliati, P.Eng, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information in this news release. Mr. Rebagliati is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Program

Amarc drilled NQv (48.1mm) and HQ (63.5mm) size core in 2024 at the JOY project. All drill core was logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half core samples from the JOY drilling were sent to ALS Canada Ltd., Kamloops or Langley, Canada, for preparation and to North Vancouver, Canada for analysis. All facilities are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed to 70% passing -2mm, and either a 250 g split or 1,000 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish, and for 60 elements including Cu, Mo and Ag by a four-acid digestion, multi-element ICP-MS package. Samples with Cu results > 10,000 ppm were reanalyzed by a single element four-acid digestion ICP-AES method for Cu. As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QAQC") program, Amarc control samples were inserted in each analytical batch of the core samples at the following rates: standards one in 20 regular samples, in-line replicates one in 20 regular samples and one coarse blank per hole. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QAQC.

The QP visited the site to verify location of drill holes, and review the core and logging, sampling and sample shipment processes. He also reviewed and assessed the assay results.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114, or Kin Communications, at (604) 684-6730, Email: AHR@kincommunications.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Dr. Diane Nicolson

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking and other Cautionary Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration plans and plans for enhanced relationships are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: Amarc's projects will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and exploration of Amarc's projects will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, potential environmental issues or liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Amarc Resources Ltd., investors should review Amarc's annual Form 20-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 5: AuRORA Discovery Assay Data by Sample Interval for Drill Holes JP24080 and JP24083

Hole JP24080

Sample

From
(m)

To
(m)

Int.1,2,3
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Cu
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

CuEQ4
(%)

733631

167.00

170.00

3.00

0.96

0.37

3.6

0.93

733632

170.00

173.00

3.00

1.44

0.48

3.1

1.30

733633

173.00

176.00

3.00

1.09

0.39

3.3

1.02

733634

176.00

179.00

3.00

1.69

0.52

4.0

1.49

733635

179.00

182.00

3.00

1.49

0.48

5.0

1.34

733636

182.00

185.00

3.00

1.43

0.53

3.8

1.35

733637

185.00

187.00

2.00

1.83

0.55

4.9

1.60

733638

187.00

188.00

1.00

1.83

0.52

3.2

1.56

733639

188.00

191.00

3.00

1.56

0.80

4.8

1.70

733640

191.00

194.00

3.00

2.04

0.75

4.8

1.92

733641

194.00

197.00

3.00

0.69

1.22

5.4

1.64

733642

197.00

200.00

3.00

1.25

0.50

2.7

1.21

733643

200.00

201.15

1.15

0.79

1.96

22.4

2.55

733644

201.15

203.00

1.85

1.78

0.50

4.6

1.52

733645

203.00

206.00

3.00

2.58

0.77

6.5

2.24

733647

206.00

209.00

3.00

1.27

0.37

3.6

1.09

733648

209.00

212.00

3.00

3.22

0.74

6.9

2.57

733649

212.00

215.00

3.00

1.16

0.52

4.6

1.20

733651

215.00

218.00

3.00

3.34

0.96

7.6

2.87

733652

218.00

221.00

3.00

5.36

1.20

10.5

4.25

733653

221.00

224.00

3.00

4.58

0.99

7.9

3.59

733654

224.00

227.00

3.00

1.91

1.67

11.3

2.81

733655

227.00

230.00

3.00

5.72

1.42

11.4

4.67

733656

230.00

233.00

3.00

6.39

1.63

13.9

5.27

733657

233.00

234.00

1.00

2.63

0.87

7.3

2.38

733658

234.00

236.00

2.00

6.35

1.40

11.2

5.00

733659

236.00

239.00

3.00

7.15

1.69

14.0

5.76

733660

239.00

241.70

2.70

0.66

0.68

8.1

1.10

733661

241.70

243.00

1.30

1.11

1.06

7.2

1.73

733662

243.00

245.00

2.00

2.58

0.74

6.2

2.22

733663

245.00

248.00

3.00

1.11

0.42

4.2

1.06

733664

248.00

251.00

3.00

2.45

0.48

3.6

1.87

733665

251.00

254.00

3.00

2.47

0.50

3.0

1.89

733666

254.00

257.00

3.00

2.43

0.51

4.2

1.89

Notes: See Table 1.

Hole JP24083

Sample

From (m)

To

(m)

Int.1,2,3 (m)

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

CuEQ4 (%)

733797

157.35

159.10

1.75

1.65

0.35

4.1

1.29

733798

159.10

161.00

1.90

1.32

0.68

9.0

1.47

733799

161.00

164.00

3.00

1.57

0.47

5.8

1.38

733800

164.00

167.00

3.00

2.03

0.64

6.0

1.81

733801

167.00

170.00

3.00

1.33

0.36

3.9

1.12

733802

170.00

173.00

3.00

1.30

0.58

6.9

1.35

733803

173.00

176.00

3.00

4.50

1.20

12.3

3.79

733805

176.00

179.00

3.00

1.14

0.39

4.8

1.06

733806

179.00

182.00

3.00

1.99

0.56

7.1

1.72

733807

182.00

185.00

3.00

0.94

0.65

8.1

1.23

733808

185.00

188.00

3.00

0.95

0.39

4.9

0.95

733809

188.00

191.00

3.00

0.91

0.29

3.9

0.83

733811

191.00

194.00

3.00

0.89

0.29

3.6

0.81

733812

194.00

197.00

3.00

0.63

0.70

8.5

1.11

733813

197.00

200.00

3.00

1.37

0.44

6.8

1.24

733814

200.00

203.00

3.00

1.02

0.37

4.2

0.96

733815

203.00

205.00

2.00

2.90

0.47

9.3

2.15

733817

205.00

206.70

1.70

1.48

0.49

5.7

1.35

733818

206.70

208.20

1.50

0.92

0.78

11.2

1.36

Notes: See Table 1.

Table 6: Drill Hole Information

Drill

Hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azim

(°)

Dip

(°)

EOH
(m)

JP24046

636949

6340941

1162

230

-70

962

JP24047

634650

6338242

1298

50

-70

594.4

JP24048

634706

6337445

1329

0

-60

279

JP24049

635911

6337972

1258

90

-60

397.2

JP24050

636152

6339854

1190

30

-60

487

JP24051

636195

6337519

1348

240

-70

708

JP24052

635035

6337645

1326

0

-60

255

JP24053

636261

6336836

1306

90

-60

252

JP24054

640707

6339896

1360

240

-70

476.4

JP24055

623185

6347360

1411

230

-70

580

JP24056

640130

6339510

1402

55

-70

698.7

JP24058

638652

6343146

1104

290

-60

1061.4

JP24061

622876

6347507

1419

263

-61

464

JP24062

641365

6344513

1294

88

-60

332

JP24064

623699

6347046

1454

230

-50

287

JP24065

633763

6335593

1879

250

-55

311

JP24066

623704

6347048

1455

50

-50

163

JP24067

632298

6336265

1259

90

-60

329

JP24069

624091

6347003

1512

230

-50

306

JP24070

629802

6341214

1370

270

-60

257

JP24072

622711

6347908

1360

0

-60

450

JP24078

622843

6348504

1526

88

-60

248

JP24080

622689

6347703

1407

88

-60

445.3

JP24081

622854

6347694

1373

88

-50

448

JP24083

622748

6348001

1347

88

-60

374

JP24084

622841

6347598

1398

88

-60

351.4

JP24085

622744

6348001

1347

268

-60

197

Note: Collar locations are in UTM NAD83, Zone 9N coordinates

Figure 1: Large Scale Mineral System Trends Occur at JOY that Host the AuRORA Discovery, PINE Deposit, Canyon Discovery, Twins and Other Sulphide Systems

Figure 2: AuRORA Deposit: High Grade, Near Surface, Exceptional Continuity, Open to Expansion - More to Come

Figure 3: AuRORA Deposit: High Grade, Near Surface, Cu-Au-Ag Mineralization, Open to Expansion (Sections 8000N, 7700N, 7600N and 7500N)

Figure 4: Twins Drilling Makes Amarc's Third Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery in the Emerging JOY District - Au-Cu Mineralization Wide Open to Expansion

Figure 5: Drilling at the PINE Deposit Further Expands Tonnage Potential

Figure 6: Drilling at the Canyon Discovery Further Expands Cu-Au Mineralization - Mineralization Remains Wide Open to Expansion

1 Golder Associates, "Technical Report for the Kemess Underground Project and Kemess East Project, BC," for AuRico Metals Ltd., July 2017
2 Centerra website: www.centerragold.com

SOURCE: Amarc Resources Ltd.



