WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its 2025 Virtual Investor Day on Friday, consumer products company Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) initiated its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on all-in net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent, with organic net sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent.On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.37 per share on revenue growth of 3.57 percent to $4.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the fiscal years 2025 to 2027, the company expects adjusted earnings per share CAGR in the high-single to low-double digit percentage range on organic net sales CAGR of 2.5 to 4.5 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX