CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh tariff threats from the U.S., a tech selloff as well as anxiety ahead of the release of PCE-based data, a crucial inflation gauge in the U.S., dented sentiment in global markets.Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory amidst expectations of a marginal decline in the PCE-based inflation readings. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian markets finished trading with heavy losses.The Dollar Index rallied amidst renewed trade tariff warnings from the U.S. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices plunged amidst fears of escalation in global trade war. Gold declined heavily amidst anxiety ahead of the PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies plunged, with Bitcoin dropping to as low as $78k.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,374.00, up 0.31% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,875.10, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 22,457.65, down 0.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,780.83, up 0.28% France's CAC 40 at 8,077.55, down 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,444.25, down 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,152.50, down 2.90% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,172.40, down 1.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,320.90, down 1.98% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,941.32, down 3.28%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0397, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2588, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 150.44, up 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6216, down 0.34% USD/CAD at 1.4432, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 107.40, up 0.14%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.258%, down 0.68% Germany at 2.3900%, down 0.99% France at 3.124%, down 0.54% U.K. at 4.5325%, up 0.41% Japan at 1.366%, down 0.58%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $72.66, down 1.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $69.35, down 1.42%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,873.61, down 0.77%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $80,744.40, down 6.57% Ethereum at $2,138.63, down 9.23% XRP at $2.04, down 8.72% BNB at $572.86, down 6.35% Solana at $133.27, down 5.19%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX