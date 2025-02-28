Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Opens GenAI-Focused Experience Lab in North America, Showcasing Leading-Edge Generative AI Capabilities that Fuel Business Growth

The newly expanded facility brings to life next-generation customer experiences, and features solutions from leading technology companies including Amazon Web Services, Dell, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and OpenAI

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion and evolution of the Amdocs Experience Lab , its cutting-edge innovation facility located in Dallas, Texas. The new lab emerges with a larger physical footprint, AI-centric hardware and infrastructure, and an evolved focus on generative AI (GenAI), serving as an innovation catalyst for emerging GenAI capabilities.

As one of the first telecom-focused labs to showcase production-proven GenAI capabilities, the Amdocs Experience Lab draws on the Amdocs group's R&D innovation centers in Israel and India and brings together the entire suite of Amdocs' AI and GenAI products and services to showcase tangible, scalable GenAI-powered experiences that span the entire telco lifecycle, from infrastructure to customer care. Additionally, the lab serves as the home of Amdocs' Open GenAI Lab Incubator, where enterprises, startups and partners alike are able to trial new capabilities in a cohort model, leveraging the best of Amdocs and advanced partner technology in one place. As generative AI evolves to agentic AI, collaboration environments such as the Experience Lab will be the place to create future AI agents for telecom networks.

According to a recent study [1], improving customer experience and increasing operating efficiency are two of the top three business priorities for service providers globally. GenAI is uniquely positioned to address both of these imperatives, and visitors to the Amdocs Experience Lab will see firsthand how customers are achieving meaningful results toward this goal. This includes a recent customer trial of the Amdocs amAIz-powered care agent that led to dramatic improvements in the experience of their customers by, for example, improving average handling time (AHT) by nearly 63%.

Visitors can experience the latest GenAI advancements powered by Amdocs amAIz and Amdocs' rich ecosystem of GenAI partners. These advancements include:

Customer care, sales and technical support digital humans, built using NVIDIA NeMo and Amazon SageMaker

Enterprise ordering and operations optimization, featuring Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Customer interaction & agent assistance, featuring Google's Customer Engagement Suite

Network digital twin and operations, built with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform

AI Factory including Amdocs amAIz, Marketplace & Monetization for NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms and AI services, powered by Dell Technologies' Servers (w/ GPUs) and Infrastructure Automation Suite

ORAN network automation & pre-staging, based on NVIDIA NIM microservices

"The Amdocs Experience Lab is a physical manifestation of our commitment to technology-enabled innovation, and a reflection of the reality that GenAI is fundamentally changing the way we live and work," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We've built a collaborative space that not only highlights the transformative power of our GenAI platforms but also brings to life how Amdocs and our partners are driving new possibilities for our customers in an increasingly AI-first world, while taking advantage of Dallas' important role in global technology innovation."

1 OMDIA's IT Enterprise Insights: Telecom 2025 Report

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

