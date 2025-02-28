Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDJS | ISIN: US98420P3082 | Ticker-Symbol: XMS
Tradegate
25.02.25
16:24 Uhr
0,498 Euro
+0,044
+9,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4280,47614:36
0,4460,45814:02
ACCESS Newswire
28.02.2025 14:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.: Xtant Medical to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BELGRADE, MT / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to review results.

Conference Details:
Conference Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Conference Time: 4:30 PM ET
Conference dial-in: 888-506-0062
International dial-in: 973-528-0011
Passcode: 907938
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q4 and Year End 2024 Financial Results
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3039/52116

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, https://xtantmedical.com/, under "Investor Info."

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (https://xtantmedical.com/) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.