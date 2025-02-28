Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.: Xtant Medical to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

BELGRADE, MT / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to review results.
Conference Details:
Conference Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Conference Time: 4:30 PM ET
Conference dial-in: 888-506-0062
International dial-in: 973-528-0011
Passcode: 907938
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q4 and Year End 2024 Financial Results
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3039/52116
Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, https://xtantmedical.com/, under "Investor Info."
About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (https://xtantmedical.com/) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.
The symbols and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Relations Contact
Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331
SOURCE: Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire