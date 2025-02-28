Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.: Xtant Medical to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to review results.

Conference Details:

Conference Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Conference Time: 4:30 PM ET

Conference dial-in: 888-506-0062

International dial-in: 973-528-0011

Passcode: 907938

Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q4 and Year End 2024 Financial Results

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3039/52116

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, https://xtantmedical.com/, under "Investor Info."

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (https://xtantmedical.com/) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

