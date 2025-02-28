Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Announces the Official Launch of BoatsForSale.com

90 Days Free for All Authorized Recreational Boat Dealers

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, is thrilled to announce the official launch of www.BoatsForSale.com. The platform has been successfully migrated to Twin Vee's own ISP infrastructure, marking what will be the beginning of a new era in online boat sales. With this move, Twin Vee PowerCats is "open for business" and inviting all authorized recreational boat dealers in the United States to take advantage of 90 days of free listings.

Twin Vee is committed to offering an innovative, dealer-friendly alternative that reduces marketing costs, increases lead generation, and provides access to one of the most dynamic and growing recreational boat marketplaces

Addressing Industry Concerns: A Cost-Effective Solution for Dealers

A recent article in Trade Only Today highlighted the growing unrest among boat dealers due to increasing marketing expenses on traditional online platforms. Dealers have expressed frustration with rising costs and restrictive policies, making it harder to remain competitive. Recognizing this industry-wide challenge, Twin Vee has launched BoatsForSale.com as a fresh alternative - an affordable, efficient, and results-driven digital marketplace designed to meet the needs of boat dealers nationwide.

Why BoatsForSale.com?

BoatsForSale.com is more than just a listing site - it is a next-generation digital marketplace designed specifically to address the challenges boat dealers face. By leveraging Twin Vee's extensive industry experience and digital expertise, the platform provides a cost-effective, high-performance solution that maximizes dealer profitability.

Key benefits of BoatsForSale.com include:

Lower Marketing Costs: Dealers can list their inventory without the high fees imposed by other platforms.

Increased Lead Generation: Advanced search functions, optimized targeting, and a seamless user experience help ensure high-quality leads from serious buyers.

Alignment with a Premier Brand : Partnering with Twin Vee means joining forces with a well-renowned manufacturer in the recreational boating industry.

Dealer-Centric Approach: Unlike competitors that prioritize profits over partnerships, Twin Vee is dedicated to fostering long-term relationships with dealers by providing value-driven services and competitive advantages.

90 Days of Free Listings for All Authorized Dealers

To celebrate the official launch, Twin Vee is offering all authorized recreational boat dealers 90 days of free listings on BoatsForSale.com. This limited-time offer provides an opportunity to experience the platform's advantages without any upfront costs, ensuring dealers can evaluate the effectiveness of the marketplace firsthand.

"We understand the concerns that dealers have voiced regarding the rising costs of marketing their inventory," said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats. "The boating industry thrives on innovation, passion, and community - values that are central to our mission. With BoatsForSale.com, we are providing a powerful, dealer-friendly solution that is built by industry experts who understand the business. We welcome all boat dealers across the U.S. to explore our platform, take advantage of 90 days of free listings, and join a marketplace designed for their success."

The Need for a Fresh Alternative

Industry discussions and dealer feedback underscore the urgent need for a fair and dealer-first marketplace. Many existing platforms impose high listing fees and restrictive policies that limit dealer profitability. BoatsForSale.com aims to bridge this gap by providing a platform that prioritizes fair pricing, advanced technology, and superior service.

With a history of manufacturing high-performance power catamarans and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of boat buyers and sellers, Twin Vee PowerCats is uniquely positioned to lead this initiative. BoatsForSale.com will become the premier online marketplace for recreational boat sales by offering transparency, efficiency, and affordability.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

About BoatsForSale.com

BoatsForSale.com has been launched as a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect boat buyers and sellers in a seamless, cost-effective manner. With a commitment to lowering dealer marketing costs while increasing lead generation, BoatsForSale.com aims to transform the way boats are bought and sold online. The platform provides dealers with enhanced visibility, powerful sales tools, and an intuitive interface to ensure an optimal experience for both sellers and buyers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the launch of BoatsForSale.com marking the beginning of a new era in online boat sales, offering an innovative, dealer-friendly alternative that reduces marketing costs, increases lead generation, and provides access to one of the most dynamic and growing recreational boat marketplaces, BoatsForSale.com meeting the needs of boat dealers nationwide, the platform addressing the challenges boat dealers face, providing a cost-effective, high-performance solution that maximizes dealer profitability, ensuring high-quality leads from serious buyers, Twin Vee being uniquely positioned to lead this initiative, BoatsForSale.com becoming the premier online marketplace for recreational boat sales, Twin Vee redefining the boating experience and BoatsForSale.com transforming the way boats are bought and sold online. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to transform the way boats are bought and sold online with its launch of BoatsForSale.com, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

