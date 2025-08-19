Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Launches Next Gen BoatsForSale.com Marketplace for Buyers and Sellers

Faster Deals, Lower Costs, Bigger Market Reach

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of its fully enhanced BoatsForSale.com platform, delivering a top-tier online experience for boat buyers, private sellers, and dealers. Since acquiring the technology in February, Twin Vee has executed a targeted plan to elevate the platform to meet and exceed the performance and customer experience expectations of the other popular websites in the recreational marine industry.

Focusing on key priorities, the Twin Vee team believes that it has transformed BoatsForSale.com into a serious competitor in the boat listing marketplace. At the forefront of these upgrades is an AI-driven natural language search engine that replaces outdated, rigid search filters. Buyers can now find boats using intuitive phrases such as "fishing boats in Ft. Lauderdale" or "pontoon boats under $200,000 near me", delivering a dramatically improved search experience.

"We believe that no other boat listing competitor comes close to this functionality," said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee. "By focusing on the buyer's experience with natural language search, we're creating better results for our boat buyers. And that translates into happy private sellers and dealers."

SEO optimization has also been a top priority. With advanced indexing, tagging, and strategic enhancements, BoatsForSale.com has increased organic search traffic by 67% and improved Florida search rankings by over 400% in just months. "Increasing by these percentages, in such a short time, shows the focus and strength of our team, and we've only just begun," said Tom Huffman, the Company's Chief Information Officer and head of Twin Vee's Digital Division. "We fully expect to be side-by-side in organic search with our main competitor, Boats Group."

Other advancements include:

Dealer Insights & Inventory Management : A modern and polished dashboard providing unprecedented visibility into leads and seller inventory performance.

AI-Driven Listing Automation: Photo-based transformations auto-generate complete listings, including standards, features, and SEO-tagged descriptions, ensuring consistency and maximizing visibility in organic search results.

According to Huffman, these initiatives save sellers significant time, create professional-grade listings, and increase the likelihood of converting leads into sales.

"We've executed our top priorities in short order and are now poised to provide superior results for our customers," added Visconti. "We're proud of our progress and look forward to announcing more innovations as we continue to disrupt and improve the marine industry."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BoatsForSale.com

BoatsForSale.com has been launched as a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect boat buyers and sellers in a seamless, cost-effective manner. With a commitment to lowering dealer marketing costs while increasing lead generation, BoatsForSale.com aims to transform the way boats are bought and sold online. The platform provides dealers with enhanced visibility, powerful sales tools, and an intuitive interface to ensure an optimal experience for both sellers and buyers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's beliefs as to the future competitive advantages that the new platform will give us.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others changes and developments in the technology of our competitors, as well as those contained in the risk factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-launches-next-gen-boatsforsale.com-marketplace-1062385