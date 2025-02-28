WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that there is an increased likelihood of non-vaccinated travelers returning to the U.S. contracting measles.Measles outbreaks are occurring globally, particularly in Asia, CDC said in a statement on the outbreak of the disease in West Texas, and the death of a child.CDC cited the case of an Orange County resident returning from Asia on February 19 getting infected by measles.CDC said it continues to be in close communication with Texas health authorities about the measles outbreak in West Texas, following the death of a child. HHS is providing technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medication as needed to the Texas Department of State and Health Services and New Mexico Department of Health, which are leading the responses to the outbreaks in their jurisdictions.Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to Texas Governor Abbott, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford, and other public health officials to express HHS' willingness to support local efforts in dealing with the outbreak.Vaccination remains the best defense against measles infection, according to CDC. Measles does not have a specific antiviral treatment. Supportive care, including vitamin A administration under the direction of a physician, may be appropriate, it says.A child who had not been vaccinated against measles died in rural West Texas earlier this week, which is the first casualty due to the the respiratory disease in the country in a decade.More than 100 people have reportedly been infected in the fast-spreading outbreak.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX