DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:

March 2-5: Citi's 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference - Hollywood, Florida

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat presentation on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:40 am ET.

Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via webcast link on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

March 2-4: CEO Tech Future Summit - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit, will deliver the keynote presentation, "AI Infra: Powering the Next Digital Revolution" on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 2:25 pm ET.

March 2-5: Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference - Orlando, FL

Tom Mayrhofer, Chief Financial Officer of DigitalBridge will present on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET.

Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

March 4-5: Bloomberg Invest - New York, NY

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, will be participating in the Innovation Stage Panel, "The Private Capital Powering AI Plumbing" Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:05 am ET.

March 17-20: Infrastructure Investor Global Summit - Berlin, Germany

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, will be part of the Spotlight Opening Discussion, "Powering the AI Economy Infrastructure's Next Big Challenge?" on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 8:45 am CET and will deliver the Closing Global Investor Forum Keynote, "AI infrastructure in a Post-DeepSeek World" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 5:30 pm CET.

Josh Parrish, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit will be participating in the panel "Building the Future: Latest Trends in Digital Infrastructure" on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 9:30 am CET.

Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $96 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

