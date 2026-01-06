Anzeige
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026 16:45 Uhr
DigitalBridge and Crestview Partners Appoint Frank van der Post as CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!)

Van der Post will lead the company's growth and transformation plans

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, and Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), a leading private equity firm, announced that, effective today, Frank van der Post has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW!), succeeding Teresa Elder, who is retiring.

Mr. van der Post previously led the U.S. fiber-broadband business of Cogeco Inc. as President of Breezeline, with operations in 13 states, and served on Cogeco's Executive Committee. Before joining Cogeco, Mr. van der Post was Chief Commercial Officer of KPN, a Dutch multi-service telecommunications operator, and was a member of the company's Management Board. His global senior leadership roles have included British Airways, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Jumeirah Group in Dubai.

"Frank brings deep experience in delivering financial results, modernizing legacy networks, transforming the customer experience and driving growth in highly competitive markets. We are excited to have him lead WOW!'s business transformation," said Brian Cassidy, President and Head of Media at Crestview Partners. "We also thank Teresa Elder for her strong leadership of WOW! over the last eight years and wish her well in the future."

Jonathan Friesel, Senior Managing Director and Head of Fiber at DigitalBridge, said, "We welcome Frank van der Post to WOW! as we accelerate our growth plans. Under Frank's experienced leadership, we look forward to investing in network and customer experience enhancements, pursuing operational excellence, and delivering an exceptional connected experience over WOW!'s high-performance networks."

"I want to thank our investment partners for their trust and confidence in me and for the opportunity to lead WOW! into new growth," Frank van der Post said. "The support and resources of DigitalBridge and Crestview will benefit not only the company and its employees, but most especially our customers, as we invest in network performance and reliability, focus on delivering a great customer experience, and ignite new growth in highly competitive markets."

DigitalBridge and Crestview announced that affiliated investment funds completed their previously announced take-private acquisition of WOW! on December 31, 2025. With the completion of the transaction, WOW! common stock is no longer traded or listed on any public securities exchange.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $108 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About Crestview

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the firm's specialty areas: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers delivering high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services to homes and businesses in 20 markets, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. For more information, visit wowway.com.

Media Contacts

DigitalBridge
Jonathan Keehner/Sarah Salky
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
[email protected]

Crestview
Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4800
[email protected] or [email protected]

WideOpenWest, Inc.
 Debra Havins
(720) 527-8214
[email protected]

Andrew Walton
(610) 585-2123
[email protected]

SOURCE WideOpenWest (WOW!)

