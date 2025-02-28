Calidi Biotherapeutics and OS Therapies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) and OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American:OSTX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

In an exclusive interview, Andrew Jackson, CFO of Calidi Biotherapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's innovative approach to transforming cancer treatment through its proprietary oncolytic virotherapy (OV) platforms. Jackson highlights Calidi's novel stem cell-based technology, designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses, enabling a more effective and targeted attack on cancer cells. He provides insights into Calidi's robust clinical pipeline, including CLD-101, currently in a Phase 1/1b trial with an upcoming Phase 1b/2 study, and CLD-201, targeting Phase 1 initiation in 2025. Additionally, Jackson outlines the company's significant market opportunity, with an addressable U.S. market estimated at $13 billion to $15 billion. With early clinical signals demonstrating efficacy and safety, and a leadership team experienced in building successful biotech companies, Calidi is well-positioned to advance next-generation cancer therapies and drive long-term value for investors.

Paul Romness, CEO of OS Therapies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's innovative approach to treating osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. Romness highlights OS Therapies' lead candidate, OST-HER2, a groundbreaking immunotherapy leveraging a bioengineered Listeria monocytogenes strain to trigger a targeted immune response against HER2-positive cancers. With statistically significant improvements in 12-month event-free survival for recurrent, fully resected metastatic OS, OST-HER2 is positioned for accelerated FDA approval, benefiting from Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations. Romness also details OS Therapies' next-generation Tunable Antibody Drug Conjugate (tADC) platform, which utilizes proprietary SiLinker technology to deliver precision-targeted cancer treatments. With large market opportunities in osteosarcoma and HER2-positive solid tumors, and a strong leadership team driving regulatory and commercialization strategies, OS Therapies is well-positioned to advance novel oncology treatments and create significant value for investors.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is a clinical stage oncology company focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. OST-HER2, the Company's lead asset, is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. OST-HER2 has received rare pediatric disease, fast-track and orphan drug designations from the USFDA. The Company has completed enrollment for a 41-patient Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in recurrent, fully resected, lung metastatic osteosarcoma, with positive results released in the first quarter of 2025. The Company anticipates submitting a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) to the US FDA for OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma in 2025 and, if approved, would become eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher that it could then sell. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of canines with osteosarcoma.

In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company's proprietary silicone linker and Conditionally Active Payload (CAP) technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit www.ostherapies.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

