Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Micromine, a global leader in exploration and mining software solutions, is set to demonstrate the future of mineral exploration at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Annual Convention. In partnership with Kinross Gold, they will showcase the groundbreaking Micromine Origin Grade Copilot, an AI-powered modeling tool that leverages advanced neural networks to efficiently create robust geology and grade models, enabling more confident exploration decisions and resource estimates.

Transforming Modeling and Estimation: Real-World Insights from Kinross Gold

A must-attend for geologists, Micromine will co-host an exclusive breakfast presentation with Kinross Gold, providing a deep dive into the practical application of Grade Copilot. A senior geologist from Kinross Gold will share a real-world case study demonstrating the transformative impact on their mineral exploration and resource estimation. This insightful session is scheduled for Monday, March 3 at 8:00 am in Room 204.

Spotlight on Innovation at PDAC 2025

As the premier global event for the mineral exploration and mining industry, PDAC 2025 is set to attract over 30,000 attendees from 135+ countries at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 2-5. With more than 1,100 exhibitors showcasing the latest in mining technology, Micromine stands out as a leader in AI and machine learning innovations. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand how Micromine is shaping the future of exploration and mining by visiting Booth 601 on the tradeshow floor.

Connect with Micromine at PDAC 2025

For media inquiries, or to schedule a live demo of Micromine Origin Grade Copilot at PDAC 2025, please contact:

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242531

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event