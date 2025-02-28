Highlights:

Master Plan Residential Development market conditions showing signs of improvement

UIG Increases revenues on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the second consecutive quarter

Management's sales efforts translated to an 84% revenue increase from Q3/F2024 to Q4/F2024 and increased again from Q4/F2024 to Q1/F2025 by 15%.

UIG's ~$27M bid pipeline and ~$8.3M in current awarded contracts is an optimistic indicator

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, announces its financial results for the First Quarter ended December 31st, 2024. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of UIG stated, "Urban continues to execute on its core business, further increasing our focus and efforts on sales, customer relationships and new business development. We are very confident about our future prospects, both organic and inorganic, and remain laser focussed on costs, cash and working capital management. With ~$8.3M in current awarded contracts as of Q1 2025, the team is optimistic and firmly of the view of "when and not if" the low rise residential new construction activity resumes in earnest."

Management Commentary on the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

The Company recorded a net loss of $289,648 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 as compared to net income of $559,707 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The loss in the December 2024 quarter is mostly the result of decreased revenue in the quarter as compared to the quarters in 2023.

While December 2024 revenues are reduced as compared with the prior year period, revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 represented an increase on a successive quarterly basis (to $1,401,963 compared to $1,217,118 In the September 30, 2024 quarter and $661,984 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, as the construction market showed signs of a coming recovery).

Early indicators show that sales in the coming 12 months should accelerate from those in 2024. Gross margins should recover with increased sales and demand for construction services which should ease the pricing pressure that was present during 2024.

The year-over-year decrease in revenues was a result of an industry-wide, well-documented slowdown in the residential building market. Many in industry, media and elsewhere believe this has been caused primarily by developers delaying project launches as they assessed the interest rate environment and economic conditions. As a result of these delays, our sales for the period were down significantly from the prior year comparative period.

That said, we continue to have a strong pipeline of contracted jobs that are starting to move into the shovel-stage. Although we are not certain as to when these industry delays will fully moderate, we are seeing movement. The series of interest rate cuts in 2024 and those in early calendar 2025 are excellent signs that improved affordability will improve the supply-demand balance. We note that there are some early signs of projects starting back up and our crews getting busier, but it remains to be seen if this will take on some permanence.

Our ~$27M bid pipeline and our ~$8.3M in awarded contracts delivers an optimistic indicator that the market is recovering. Additional support is anticipated via additional rate cuts in 2025.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following table sets forth selected financial information from the Company's quarterly financial statements.

Quarter Gross Net Earnings Average Ended Revenue Margin Expenses Income Per Share Shares 2024-12-31 $ 1,401,963 $ 216,233 $ 496,474 $ (289,648 ) $ (0.00 ) 104,512,916 2024-09-30 1,217,118 74,319 356,349 (317,355 ) (0.00 ) 104,512,916 2024-06-30 661,984 (342,826 ) 546,642 (910,034 ) (0.01 ) 104,512,916 2024-03-31 1,536,307 323,284 626,771 (1,855,640 ) (0.32 ) 5,742,646 2023-12-31 1,966,465 982,408 419,709 559,707 2,799 200 2023-09-30 2,703,225 1,198,884 422,867 281,613 1,408 200 2023-06-30 2,867,211 632,238 409,755 219,541 1,098 200 2023-03-31 2,922,648 901,155 341,291 559,864 2,799 200

As at the date of this MD&A, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company's outstanding share information is as follows:

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Common shares - 200 Class A common shares issued and outstanding 104,512,916 104,512,916 Class B common shares issued and outstanding 17,000,000 17,000,000 Stock options issued and outstanding 9,599,467 9,599,467 Warrants issued and outstanding 4,743,864 4,743,864 Fully diluted common shares issued and outstanding 135,856,247 135,856,247

Change in Directors

On December 9, 2024, the Company announced that Luca Filice joined the Board and Jennifer Labrecque had resigned from the Board. Mr. Filice's reputation and decades of construction experience in the construction community, along with his network of business partners in the excavation, forming, utilities and site servicing circles will strengthen the UIG Board. As a partner and General Manager leading the custom home building operations of PCMnow.com Inc., a Canadian custom home builder, based Oakville, Ontario, specializing in planning, design and turnkey construction services, Mr. Filice has built some of the finest luxury homes in southeast Oakville and surrounding areas. Notably, Mr. Filice has been the builder of choice for the annual Princess Margaret Lottery Home and other high value projects.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

