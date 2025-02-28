Prime Medicine, Inc.: Prime Medicine Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

-- On track to report initial data from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PM359 for p47phox CGD in 2025 --

-- IND-enabling studies ongoing for PM577 for Wilson's Disease; expect to file IND and/or CTA in 1H 2026 --

-- Additional high-value programs advancing through preclinical development --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"Entering 2025 marks the next chapter for Prime Medicine as we look to share initial data for our most advanced product candidate, PM359, in chronic granulomatous disease, the only Prime Editor currently in clinical development," said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. "If positive, we believe this readout will be a watershed moment for our company, validating Prime Editing's differentiated safety profile and curative potential."

Dr. Gottesdiener added, "In parallel, we are advancing our Prime Editors for Wilson's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. We are particularly encouraged by recent progress in Wilson's Disease, a program that we believe will be a fundamental driver of our long-term growth and remains on-track for clinical entry in 2026. We look forward to sharing new in vivo data from across our preclinical programs in 2025 as we continue to accelerate our pipeline through both internal efforts and additional strategic partnerships."

Prime Medicine's Pipeline:

Prime Medicine is advancing a set of high-value programs across its core areas of focus (hematology, immunology and oncology, liver, and lung). These include ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) programs for the treatment of p47phox chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) and X-linked CGD; a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) Prime Editor for the treatment of Wilson's Disease; a LNP or adeno-associated virus (AAV) Prime Editors for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF); and ex vivo T-cell therapies, which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD):

Announce initial clinical data from Cohort 1 in Phase 1/2 trial of PM359 for p47 phox CGD in 2025.

CGD in 2025. The initial readout will include safety and engraftment data, as well as key outcome measures: the rate of Prime Editing in hematopoietic stem cells and the reconstitution of NADPH oxidase activity as measured by the DHR assay.

Wilson's Disease:

Advance PM577 through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of Wilson's Disease patients with the most prevalent Wilson's Disease mutation in the United States.

File IND and/or clinical trial application for PM577 in the first half of 2026.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $155.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $147.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was driven by increases in facilities, personnel and clinical expenses related to PM359.

R&D expenses were $155.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $147.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was driven by increases in facilities, personnel and clinical expenses related to PM359.

G&A expenses were $50.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $43.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in G&A expenses was driven by increases in facilities and personnel-related expenses.

Net loss was $195.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $198.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Cash Position: As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash were $204.5 million, as compared to $135.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Prime Medicine expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024 will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2026.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing's versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around its core areas of focus: hematology, immunology and oncology, liver and lung. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high-value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing's broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited)

December 31,

(in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 190,442 $ 121,665 Total assets 297,508 193,851 Total liabilities 144,359 60,780 Total stockholders' equity 153,149 133,071