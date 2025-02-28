Anzeige
Freitag, 28.02.2025
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 15:12 Uhr
119 Leser
Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the twelve months of 2024.

Key financial unaudited indicators, EUR million2024 2023
Revenue378,3369,8
EBITDA60,678,3
Net profit49,048,4
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents19,723,9
Adjusted EBITDA47,7*37,1
Adjusted* Net Profit, EUR million34,4*25,5
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents13,9*12,6

*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaite

Communications project manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


