Decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

The following decision was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) which was held on 9 January 2026:

1) Regarding the election of the audit firm of LITGRID AB and determination of the terms for payment for audit services for the years 2026-2028

1.1. To elect KPMG Baltics UAB, code 111494971, as an audit firm which will carry out the audit of a set of the financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2026-2028 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the Management report;

1.2. To determine a fee of not more than EUR 425,250 (excl. VAT) for the performance of the audit services for the period of 2026-2028 specified in point 1.1. of this decision.

More information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


