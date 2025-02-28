The launch of the Intelligent Access ASM1001 system for the Calix Broadband Platform allows customers to maximize BEAD funding opportunities by delivering performance-optimized Layer 3 service aggregation deeper into the network, enabling high-availability broadband services for any market

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) expands its comprehensive Aggregation Service Manager (ASM) portfolio for the Calix Broadband Platform with the Intelligent Access ASM1001 system while adding new operational efficiency capabilities for Calix Cloud®. The ASM1001 drives advanced Layer 3 routing deeper into the network, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to build a resilient, distributed service aggregation architecture that optimizes performance and streamlines operations. Updates to Calix Operations Cloud (part of Calix Cloud) give BSPs extensive monitoring, insights, and troubleshooting on service aggregation system health and VPN service connectivity.

Designed for the access network edge, the ASM1001 joins the centralized, high-capacity ASM5001 and ASM3001 subscriber management systems in helping BSPs simplify network operations and improve efficiency across any network, location, or technology. With unprecedented state and federal funding available to expand broadband access-especially in rural and underserved areas-BSPs can leverage the ASM1001 and new cloud capabilities for the Calix Platform to help scale and grow their businesses. The Calix ASM portfolio and additional Intelligent Access systems create an end-to-end solution for broadband service delivery that is fully eligible for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding.

Leveraging Calix Platform updates and the new ASM1001, BSPs have:

More flexible options to build efficient, resilient networks in remote locations. Expanding the Calix ASM portfolio, the ASM1001 gives BSPs flexibility to deploy service aggregation and routing functions deeper into the network for better performance, streamlined operations, and improved network uptime. The ASM1001 for Intelligent Access is powered by AXOS® and offers temperature-hardened, Layer 3, 100G aggregation in a compact form factor. This optimizes performance, simplifies provisioning and management, and eliminates the need to add remote cabinets or utility buildings-lowering project costs and accelerating time to market.

End-to-end visibility with Operations Cloud for faster troubleshooting. New enhancements in Operations Cloud improve visibility for the Calix ASM portfolio, ideal for growing networks. With centralized VPN status monitoring, operators can easily identify impacts to the network without troubleshooting individual systems. Additionally, enhanced health monitoring and reporting capabilities seamlessly monitor network utilization and proactively identify and notify BSPs of XGS-PON and GPON service-impacting issues. Both innovations result in fewer trouble calls, faster issue resolution, and a more reliable experience for subscribers in dispersed, rural communities, complementing the innovation of the ASM1001.

Hands-on success and guidance to future-proof their network. Leveraging best practices from Calix Success, BSPs can tap into deep technical expertise for the Intelligent Access solution. Success Guidance can assist Calix customers with planning and executing best practices to achieve their growth and performance goals, accelerate time to market, and modernize their network architecture.

"We selected the ASM1001 because it allows us to serve customers in remote locations more efficiently and at a reduced total cost," said Michael Prather, chief technology officer at Totelcom Communications. "It's flexible, compact, cost effective, and meets our access aggregation and routing needs. Since it is part of the Calix Platform, our team can save time using the AXOS software, hardware, and Calix Cloud they are already familiar with. We're excited to simplify our operations further and capitalize on growth opportunities with the Intelligent Access solution."

"The ASM1001 gives broadband service providers greater flexibility to move service aggregation deeper into the network," said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. "With an expansive Intelligent Access system portfolio for the Calix Platform, BSPs can seamlessly deploy exceptional, highly available broadband experiences across a wide range of environments-from centralized locations in densely populated areas to highly distributed, rural communities. With historic state and federal funding becoming available to support broadband initiatives, Calix customers are well-positioned to grow their businesses with a comprehensive, BEAD-compliant solution and deliver even more value to their subscribers."

Reach more subscribers, regardless of location, with Intelligent Access on the Calix Broadband Platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data-enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

