Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg's finalizes acquisition of pipe repair specialist in North America

Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of the US-based pipe repair specialist NuFlow Technologies.

NuFlow, headquartered in Escondido, California, operates across North America and manufactures specialist liners, resins, and equipment for small-diameter pipe repair. The business offers repair solutions for lateral and building interior pipes for residential and commercial segments. Sales for 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 180 M.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

A press release regarding the acquisition was published on February 14, 2025.



