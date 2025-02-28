Anzeige
WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
Frankfurt
28.02.25
08:12 Uhr
36,620 Euro
-1,120
-2,97 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,22037,44018:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 17:15 Uhr
81 Leser
Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg's finalizes acquisition of pipe repair specialist in North America

Finanznachrichten News

Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of the US-based pipe repair specialist NuFlow Technologies.

NuFlow, headquartered in Escondido, California, operates across North America and manufactures specialist liners, resins, and equipment for small-diameter pipe repair. The business offers repair solutions for lateral and building interior pipes for residential and commercial segments. Sales for 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 180 M.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

A press release regarding the acquisition was published on February 14, 2025.

Contacts
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2024, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
