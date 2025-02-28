Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Launches Hospitality Accelerator Program To Elevate Bermuda's Hospitality Professionals

Bacardi Empowers Industry Talent with World-Class Training and Career Development Opportunities

Family-owned Bacardi, proudly announces the launch of its Hospitality Accelerator Program, an advanced training initiative designed to elevate industry professionals and strengthen Bermuda's hospitality sector. In collaboration with the Bermuda Government's Department of Workforce Development, Bacardi is introducing this next-level program tailored for bartenders already working in the industry, further reinforcing career development and industry growth. These enhancements stem from valuable feedback from industry partners, who recognized the opportunity to upskill existing bartenders and create stronger career pathways within their establishments. After two successful cohorts of the Shake Your Future program, a free professional bartender training program for underemployed and unemployed young adults created by Bacardi, the company is evolving its commitment to developing hospitality talent in Bermuda.

For the first time, six leading hospitality establishments have partnered with Bacardi to support this year's cohort. Bartenders currently employed with Rock and Barrel, Grotto Bay, Hamilton Princess, the IRG Group, St. Regis, and The Loren have been nominated by their employers to participate in the program, reinforcing a commitment to developing in-house talent. On February 27, the selected participants will travel to London to attend the prestigious European Bartender School, where they will embark on an intensive six-week training program. The curriculum includes four weeks of advanced spirits education and mixology training, followed by two weeks of professional development workshops. Graduates will earn an internationally recognized diploma, equipping them with world-class expertise and leadership skills, positioning them as future leaders in Bermuda's hospitality industry.

"The introduction of the Bacardi Hospitality Accelerator Program strengthens career pathways and ensures that participants receive world-class training while maintaining ties with their employers," said Douglas Mello, Bacardi Limited Managing Director. "By investing in our talent and collaborating directly with hospitality leaders, we are enhancing Bermuda's service industry and creating more opportunities for long-term professional growth."

With Bermuda's hospitality industry anticipating an increase in demand for bartenders due to upcoming hotel openings, the Bacardi Hospitality Accelerator Program plays a critical role in addressing workforce shortages. The November 2023 Labour Force Survey Report highlights persistent unemployment challenges for young Bermudians, reinforcing the need for accessible, skill-based training programs. As Bermudians seek career advancement opportunities, Bacardi and the Department of Workforce Development are equipping young Bermudians with in-demand hospitality skills-enhancing their long-term employability in a competitive job market.

"The Bacardi Hospitality Accelerator Program offers transformative opportunities, equipping Bermudians with world-class training in mixology, customer engagement, and bar management to advance their careers in the hospitality sector. This enhanced, employer-led approach ensures that participants gain internationally recognized certifications and secure real-world experience through structured employment commitments. Our ongoing collaboration with Bacardi highlights the strength of public-private partnerships and reinforces the Government's commitment to developing Bermuda's hospitality workforce and creating sustainable career opportunities," said the Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, JP, MP

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

