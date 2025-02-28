Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at Booth 2825 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5. Rick Mazur, President & CEO and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice-President Exploration will be available to discuss the recently released drill results from the Company's Aberdeen Uranium project in Nunavut, Canada as well as plans for the upcoming 2025 exploration program. Allison Rippon-Armstrong, Vice-President Nunavut Affairs, and Richard Aksawnee, Manager of Nunavut Affairs will also be available to discuss our community relations outreach programs in Nunavut and upcoming events in the region.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Plan to stop by our booth and meet the Forum team to learn about our exploration activities in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut which has the potential to host Tier One uranium deposits like in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242856

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event