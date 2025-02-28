Regions Bank: Regions Honors Lieutenant General A. C. Roper With Annual History in Motion Award During Black History Month

Celebrating extraordinary leadership.

By Evelyn Mitchell | February 4, 2025

Overcoming obstacles. Inspiring teams. Empowering others. These experiences and priorities are foundational for Lieutenant General A.C. Roper - an extraordinary leader and this year's recipient of the Regions Bank History in Motion Award.

Now in its 16th year, the History in Motion Award honors distinguished Black leaders with ties to the company's home state of Alabama. The annual award recognizes a special individual who enriches our communities with their selfless commitment to making a difference. Previous honorees include Congressman John Lewis, Odessa Woolfolk and Dr. Richard Arrington Jr.

"Each February, we take the opportunity to recognize a Black leader in our community whose vision, example and service are impacting people's lives for good," said Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Engagement at Regions. "A.C. Roper is a courageous changemaker and his active example of service in law enforcement and in our nation's military continues to make an impact and inspire the next generation of leaders. It is our honor at Regions to recognize and celebrate his many contributions."

"A.C. Roper is a courageous changemaker and his active example of service in law enforcement and in our nation's military continues to make an impact and inspire the next generation of leaders." Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Engagement at Regions

Roper made history as the first African American in the Army Reserve's 113-year history to achieve the rank of lieutenant general. A native of Birmingham, Ala., Roper served simultaneously in the military and civilian law enforcement for more than three decades and was chief of the Birmingham Police Department for 10 years. Roper retired in 2024 after 33 years in law enforcement and 42 years of military service. In retirement, he continues to share his expertise and vision through community service and support. He credits his family members and countless others who paved the way for his own historic contributions.

"I'm very pleased to be recognized with the Regions History in Motion award and honored to be part of this longstanding program that has paid tribute to the achievements and contributions of African Americans in our community," Roper shared. "I'm looking forward to celebrating with my family, friends and community members in the coming weeks."

Stay tuned for a full profile on Roper later this month.

Black History Month Ecards

Celebrate the month by sending Black History Month ecards.

Recommended Reading

Judge Houston Brown: 'A Destiny Changer'

Magic City Classic: More Than Just Football

Rickwood Field is Going Big League

One Person at a Time

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire