Motorola Solutions Foundation Announces Another Record Year of Employee Volunteerism and Impact

The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), today announced its year-end results for 2024, setting a new company record with more than 105,000 employee volunteer hours that generated more than $3.5 million* in value to organizations around the world. The Foundation also provided $10.3 million in strategic grants to more than 170 organizations across 21 countries, supporting communities in need, as well as first responders, students and teachers.

"I'm incredibly proud of how our employees are strengthening the communities in which we live and work," said Karem Pérez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "These record-breaking volunteer hours and generous donations reflect our long-standing commitment to creating positive change … a commitment that's shared by our employees around the world."

For the second year in a row, the Foundation's Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship awarded approximately $100,000 in scholarships to 40 deserving students from Chicagoland communities who are pursuing degrees in technology and engineering. The Foundation also donated $1.4 million to programs that support families of fallen first responders.

"I've been able to direct my full attention to my education, thanks to financial support from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) and the Motorola Solutions Foundation," said Courtney Quiroz, NFFF scholarship recipient and stepdaughter of the late Captain Anthony Lynn (Tony) Grider.

The Foundation also provided more than $420,000 in relief efforts, including grants, employee donations and Foundation matching, in support of various global disasters around the world, including Spain, Florida, North Carolina and Brazil.

"From our Foundation's grantmaking to the dedication of employee volunteers, we're driving meaningful change for communities," said Pérez. "Seeing the impact of our work remains our driving force, and we're energized for the year ahead."

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives, and our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is helping to create safer communities. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

*Based on a study by Independent Sector.

